The nations of the world are falling into chaos and turmoil like perhaps never before in the post-World War II modern era.

The government of France collapsed today. I think the U.K. is on its way to a similar situation. Ukraine would love to get rid of Zelensky, whose approval ratings are down around 24 percent. People are tired of war and economic hardship brought on by fraudulent green economic policies associated with the World Economic Forum, United Nations and other globalist organizations.

A couple of days ago South Korea briefly fell into chaos. Then Syria. The Eastern European nation of Georgia is in the midst of an attempted color revolution (almost certainly CIA-inspired). We all know about Ukraine and Russia and the purported quest to end that nasty border war by the incoming president of the United States, Donald Trump. I am one of the few who have reported the real reason for that war — it has nothing to do with freedom or “democracy.” No, that war is being waged over who gets control of the vast natural resources in Russia and Ukraine.

The United States itself has been assessed by many authors and observers to be on the brink of civil war. And trying to deport 20 million illegals could serve as the triggering mechanism.

Nation states around the world are falling into chaos. This seems orchestrated by hidden powers who operate above the level of political leaders.

We can see a widening leadership gap and that is also by design. The world’s two strongest leaders, at least in perception, are Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and I don’t believe it’s a coincidence that the globalists are pitting the countries led by those two men against each other. They may be the last two impediments to the NWO one-world beast system. Weaken them, and the whole deck of cards may fold, paving the way for a global strong man to take charge and implement the one-world system that globalists crave, based on digital IDs for all and digital currency. No more cash. No more individual freedom.

But the masses are waking up. Globalist politicians are being put on notice. Their time may be up. This doesn’t mean the masses will necessarily be vindicated, though. Some of these anti-globalist populist politicians may have been set up for failure, and some may not be authentic populists to begin with.

Besides what’s going on in France, where globalist President Emmanuel Macron is absolutely detested and may declare himself dictator to keep his hold on power, the latest sign that the masses are growing discontent with the NWO puppet politicians can be found in Romania.

Romania is not on the radar of most Americans but it is a key NATO member state and host country for important U.S. military assets.

Paul Serran has an interesting article up at The Gateway Pundit about Romania.

After a recount of the first round of votes confirmerd the initial results, Serran reports that “globalists all around Europe are freaking out at the prospect of having outsider, rightwing candidate Calin Georgescu as new president of Romania.”

The presidential election runoff is on Sunday, and Georgescu, a critic of NATO, the EU, UN and WEF, is likely to defeat pro-European globalist puppet Elena Lasconi.

A victory by Georgescu, a devout Orthodox Christian who opposes abortion and gay marriage and has a Romania-first approach, would be a terrifying prospect for the globalist plans of the European elites.

Reuters reported:

“The [Sunday] vote is the last of three consecutive ballots for both a new parliament and president in the European Union and NATO member state in which the far right has surged amid deepening distrust in state institutions after multiple economic crises and Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.”

Georgescu stunned the world when he surged from obscurity as the winner of the first round of elections on November 24.

Following desperate moves by the current government, Serran reports that the first round went into recount but the top court ultimately validated the vote.

Opinion polls now show Georgescu’s public support running at nearly 60 percent, making him the favorite in Sunday’s runoff election.

Reuters further reported:

“If Georgescu wins on Sunday, analysts say, it would upend Romania’s politics, pushing it closer to a belt of states in central and eastern Europe with powerful far-right, Russia-friendly politicians, including Hungary, Slovakia and Austria. Georgescu cast himself as an outsider fighting a corrupt entrenched political class beholden to foreign interests, a message that resonated with many voters frustrated with mainstream parties consumed by infighting and graft allegations.”

Georgescu has been berated by the corporate media for a host of anti-globalist stances, none more vociferously than for his opposition to continued military aid to Ukraine. He is seen as an existential threat against the globalist agenda being perpetuated by the World Economic Forum, U.N. and other globalist bodies.

If you look him up on the globalist-funded Wikipedia site, he is described as a “far right extremist politician” and arch supporter of “conspiracy theories.”

Like Donald Trump, Mr. Georgescu has been accused by the Western media of being a Russian asset. You can hear some of his views in the 4-minute video below.

Chief among the “conspiracy theories” promoted by Georgescu that the media doesn’t like is his contention that there are 8 million children missing around the world, trapped in pedophilia rings or killed, in a system run by the world’s wealthiest oligarchs.

Georgescu should know. And this is where it gets weird. He is the former executive director of the United Nations Global Sustainable Index Institute for the period 2015–2016. Prior to that, he served as president of the European Research Center for the Club of Rome (2013–2015).

How anyone with a resume like his gets to be labeled by Wikipedia as a rightwing extremist conspiracy theorist is curious, but here he is (click link below) talking about the oligarchs and their penchant for young children.

