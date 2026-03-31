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Katheryn Greenleaf's avatar
Katheryn Greenleaf
6h

I absolutely loved this article — especially the way you trace how institutional actors hijack Christian language to redirect loyalty, identity, and moral instinct. The mechanisms you’re describing mirror what I’ve seen in political‑cult dynamics: you don’t have to rewrite doctrine if you can reshape the interpretive frame and control the emotional triggers. Once the frame is captured, the belief system follows.

I’ve been writing about this from a different angle — specifically how political cults, high‑control religious groups, and organizations like Opus Dei use the same psychological architecture to manufacture obedience and suppress independent discernment. Your piece hits the same pressure points from the geopolitical side, and it’s powerful to see the overlap.

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
5h

The systems knows how to stoke feelings of hatred and revenge in the immature and brainwashed. I'm sickened by it!

One minute they're "Christians", the next they're typing out 4-letter words ranting like barbarians. We can't be both. We need to look inside ourselves, truly model Jesus and quit being led by the nose by these phoneys who only seek to subjugate us.

NO to Christian nationalism! WAKE UP! Don't be deceived by these snakes!! We are NOT of this world! That's not what God would have us do!

Thank you Leo for this excellent share!

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