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The big-picture lesson from the Covid era should have been obvious. It should have screamed loud and clear to every freedom-loving American: The power elites who run things at the local, state and federal levels want to tag and track our movement, but not just our movement. They want to track our diet, our healthcare, our purchasing habits, our use of energy, our online comment history, our very thoughts.

They want all of it. And if they get their way, you will own nothing. Literally nothing. Even if you technically own an asset, you will not control it, so do you really own it?

Your bank account will be theirs, programmed to be switched on or off at their pleasure, based on your compliance with the dictates of the surveillance state. Your car will be theirs, able to monitor your eye movements, your posture and who knows what else in real time, and be remotely disabled at their pleasure, thanks to Joe Biden’s remote vehicle kill switch law. Your ability to eat healthy food will be gone, thanks to Donald Trump’s granting of legal immunity to Bayer/Monsanto, protecting it from lawsuits based on the harmful effects of bioengineered food laced with chemicals. Same for your healthcare. Your online speech. Even your thoughts. They will own it all if they succeed in bringing in the long-planned AI-powered digital control grid that is currently under construction in the form of 6G wireless networks along with thousands of AI data centers, Flock cameras and other devices.

Flock Safety, the online security company based in Atlanta, has more than 89,000 vertically integrated and fully internet-connected cameras stationed in more than 5,000 communities nationwide and growing. The invasiveness of their cameras is also growing, with the ability to not only see but to hear everything going on for miles through its Raven Audio Detection Program. Flock is also now selling mobile cameras to law-enforcement agencies that will serve as “first responders” based on suspicious activity picked up under the company’s Falcon Drone Program.

Watch the first 6 minutes of the video below and ask yourself, have you been Flocked? Is it really making you safer?

Cities and states, and specifically law enforcement agencies, will have all of your data and the ability to use it however they want, sharing it with whoever they want including the federal government, and you can bet that kind of power will lead to a totalitarian system.

But, apparently, most folks didn’t get the memo after Covid. Totalitarianism is the goal.

Instead of taking this sweeping big-picture lesson from the Covid era, they filed away much smaller lessons, if they received any lesson at all. Something along the lines of, don’t trust vaccines, or perhaps on a slightly bigger scale something like don’t trust the government in a time of emergency.

These are good lessons, but they stop short of the big lesson that was out there staring us in the face and begging to be learned.

They want to own you. They want to crush your human agency and replace it with an AI-powered control system that is their fraudulent version of God. And if we allow a system like that to be placed in a position of authority over us, a place reserved for God, we will live to regret it, because this system is not designed to respect human sovereignty, human dignity, or free will. All totalitarian systems, whether communist, fascist, Islamist, Christian nationalist, or technocratic in nature, are based on the presumption that they know better, and they have the right to crush our free will.

As a result of so many people missing the loud-and-clear message delivered by the ruling elites during the beta-test for tyranny known as Covid, we are destined to live through a period of further testing. As long as we as a society keep failing the tests, we keep moving closer to the New World Order, which is a technocratic dystopia marked by the death of privacy, the death of anonymity, and the death of representative democracy as we know it.

If they succeed, and they’re getting close, every action and function of life will come under regulation by nameless, faceless overlords. Voting, traveling, moving about locally, logging onto the internet, shopping for various goods and services, and everything you consume, including food and water, will require you to “verify your identity.” And the only way to verify your identity will be through the digital beast system. Show us your QR code, or some other imprint tied to your individual biometric data.

This transformation is already well underway. You can’t board a plane without allowing the authorities to scan your facial features and enter your likeness into their centralized database. You can’t get a federally approved driver’s license without doing the same. Soon you won’t be able to have a bank account or even log onto the internet without fulfilling such digital ID requirements.

The globalists have already put the chairs in the order needed to start demanding biometric digital ID for practically every service people need to function in modern society. You want to vote? Show your digital ID. You want secure borders? Show us your digital ID so we know if you’re legal or illegal before you get that job you’ve applied for, or that college enrollment you’re applying for. Or that apartment you want to live in. You want healthcare? You want Social Security? Confirm your digital ID. You want to drive? You want to travel? You want to eat?

It’s all coming folks, and it pretty much all hinges on them getting the AI data centers they want up and running. Are you OK with that?

If so, then sit back and do nothing. Just relax and trust the government.

If you’re not, it’s time to start saying “no” and fight back against the data centers, the Flock cameras and the digitization of our human identities. It will cost you some of the modern conveniences, but if you wait to register your resistance, it might cost you much more.

The first order of business in any resistance is to say no. If you are asked to produce a QR code, say no. A face scan? No. An iris scan? No. A palm scan? No. This is called non-compliance. Dissidents do not comply.

If you are asked to electronically apply online for something or “check in” for an appointment, such as your next doctor’s visit, don’t respond through their preferred method. Make them call you on the telephone if they are so dead set on knowing if you are going to show up for the appointment that you already scheduled. If there is just one human working the cashier at your grocery store, resist the temptation to go through the self-checkout and save a few minutes of time. You’ll be saving someone’s job while sending a message to the corporate owners. Same for your banking relationship, go for the human teller rather than the machine.

Start reading the labels on the food you buy. Look for non-GMO food, stop taking the easier route and buying prepackaged ultra-processed foods that make you sluggish, sick and submissive. Buy organic non-GMO whenever possible and avoid bioengineered food at all cost.

And this is just the first layer of a multilayered approach to non-compliance. The other layers are more aggressive and involve getting in the faces of your local elected leaders when they go to invite the Flock cameras and data centers into your community. This will involve organizing a citizens’ group and possibly filing a lawsuit. It’s long overdue for us to take ownership of our situation and stop assuming that any politician or political party is on our side or in any way looking out for us or our interests.

I didn’t say it would be easy. Or cheap. Nothing worthwhile ever is.

We can’t afford to have anymore lessons missed, because each lesson missed paves the road smoother to the New World Order.

Let me know in the comments if you have any other practical or creative ways we can resist the digitized onslaught of the NWO’s digital control grid.

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