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Dora's avatar
Dora
10h

Simply put, comply and you die.

Don't comply, resist, and it will be uncomfortable, inconvenient and

you will still die, more than likely, but then you're the ultimate winner.

Trust King Jesus. Surrender and have a heart conversion. Today.

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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
10h

There is a book which is still available; remarkable really. Mind boggling that the powers that be haven't completely done away with it. The book is by the late, great, Dr. John Coleman, entitled "Conspirators Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300". He wrote this book in 1992. It reads as if he wrote it yesterday. Everyone should get it and read it. Most folks today don't even know who he was. Like Carroll Quigley who had access to files that allowed him to write "Tragedy and Hope", Coleman as a high level MI6 career man had document access well above government leaders and bureaucrats. I mention him because almost all which you write about Leo has a basis in Coleman's great work. Here also is a video link if you would like to watch the ONE AND ONLY video presentation by Coleman which is still in existence today. It runs almost two hours. Absolutely fascinating. It is a bit grainy but not bad. First here is a link to the entire book, free to download online: https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf

Here is the video link: https://rumble.com/v7a3unm-dr.-john-coleman-the-committee-of-300.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=31cde73b-f375-4693-9955-b164d719a4a6

Knowledge is power. Biblical truth is our shield. Thank you Leo. Your work is appreciated.

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