IAEA Chief warns Ukraine's 'reckless attacks' on Russian nuke plant risk catastrophic 'accident'
Drone attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station causes massive fire to plant's cooling system; what is Ukraine trying to accomplish here?
Now we have Part 2 of Ukraine trying to create mass chaos in the world and provoke World War III on behalf of its sponsor, the United States of America — this time by shelling a nuclear power station operated by Russia. (Part 1 was filed earlier today providing details of a cross-border invasion of Russia in which the Ukrainian military appears to have targeted civilians in a terrorist attack reminiscent of October 7 in Israel.)
On Sunday, the governor of Russia's Zaporozhye region said as a result of the shelling of a city by the Ukrainian military, a fire had broken out at the plant’s cooling system facility. It was later determined that the nuclear power plant had been attacked by a Ukranian kamikaze drone.
The cooling tower was “seriously damaged,” according to a report by Sputnik.
Ukrainian forces’ strike on the Nuclear Power Plant can be characterized as an act of nuclear terrorism on the part of Ukraine’s authorities, the Russian state corporation Rosatom said on Sunday, as reported by Sputnik.
It was established that the facility was attacked by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, the plant's spokesperson told Sputnik. She said:
"In essence, this attack is one of the elements of disabling the station. This is an unprecedented threat to nuclear safety, since the nuclear power plant has suffered such serious damage for the first time. The physical integrity of the nuclear power plant has been breached, thereby breaching the basic principles of the IAEA.”
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned in a statement:
“These reckless attacks endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident.”
