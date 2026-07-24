One of the largely untold stories of the data center building boom going on across America right now is the disrespect and utter contempt with which local officials are treating concerned citizens.

Some have been arrested for speaking a few seconds after their allotted time.

Others have been escorted out of council chambers.

Even more common is for people’s elected representatives to ignore them while they are speaking, kind of like a mother whose kids won’t stop talking and by the end of the day she’s simply tuned them out. That’s how hardworking, taxpaying American citizens are being treated by those they elected to local government offices.

If you even get them to respond to a question, you are lucky.

You can find dozens of these videos all over the internet.

One of my favorites is of a female resident of Tyrone County, Michigan, who confronted each one of her city council representatives at a public council meeting with a well-prepared question. It shows how all it takes is a single question to upset these corrupt office holders. They have a very sensitive mental constitution and are so weak that they can be triggered by the slightest hint of a citizen exercising their rights to free speech. Why are they so thin-skinned? Because they know they are corrupt—they know who it is that they work for and it isn’t the citizens. It is the data center investors and developers they represent, not the taxpaying citizens who voted them into office.

Their responses to the brave woman in Tyrone County are endemic of what’s wrong with America at all levels of government. Take a look below:

They truly believe we work for them, not the other way around.

Another example of a group of citizens standing up and taking back their power is in Grayslake Village, Illinois, a town of 20,000 people where a massive data center is planned within roughly 100 yards of a 3,000-person retirement community. A group has formed to fight it. They surrounded a female resident who was being threatened with arrest by local cops while speaking at a recent council meeting. They calmly stood up and positioned themselves between the woman and the cops. Message? If you arrest her you will have to arrest us all. This is the type of bravery and real patriotism that it will take to bring back the long-lost American republic.

Seeing people rise up like this gives me hope, not in the system but in the American people. Let me close, however, by saying I spent 30 years covering local governments as a newspaper editor and that left me jaded. I’ve seen too much. The secret meetings, the lack of transparency, the lies that get told in the open sessions about the number of jobs being created and tax revenue raised, while the real business is conducted behind closed doors and they give away the farm to corporate grifters, loading them up with tax breaks in return for vague promises of job creation.

In Grayslake, the citizens’ group is suing their government to take back what is rightfully theirs and rein in their out-of-control local officials. Lawsuits are typically the only thing these scumbags who sit on these councils understand. Watch below:

With so many people waking up and rising up against AI data centers, which will serve as the engines of the creeping surveillance state, the power elites are getting nervous. Globalist technocrats who operate in this space, billionaires like BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, have publicly stated that governments need to crack down on anti-data center activists and provide military-grade security around their sacred data centers. They’ve even rolled out their primary hireling, the man who resides in the White House, to gaslight us and tell us how great these AI surveillance centers will be for us and our communities. Watch in the video below as the master magician gets teed up to spin his lies, telling us in his mesmerizing voice how the data centers are going to make us all rich, adding “you can’t fight it, you have to go with it.”

Trump let us know where he stands on this issue on his first full day in office on January 21, 2025, when he announced Project Stargate while flanked by some of the greasiest technocrats you will find on God’s green earth, including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle.

Here’s what Wikipedia says about Project Stargate:

Stargate Project, incorporated in Delaware as Stargate LLC, is an American multinational artificial intelligence joint venture created by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and investment firm MGX. The venture plans to spend up to US$500 billion to build AI infrastructure in the United States by 2029. It has been planned since 2022 and was formally announced on January 21, 2025, by United States president Donald Trump. Because of its large scale, the program has been compared to the Manhattan Project.

So Trump has a vested interest in AI. Everything he says about AI data centers is the direct opposite of the truth. His primary role in Project Stargate is to rally his mind-controlled supporters to accept data centers in their communities with the hope that they will fight against those who are fighting for freedom and privacy. United we are strong, but divided we are weak. Trump’s job is to divide conservatives on key issues related to endless overseas wars and the advancing surveillance state. Trump made himself useful to the globalist technocrats in this very same way during his first term when he rolled out Operation Warp Speed and repeated constantly his admonitions to “get the shot” because the Covid injections would be good for us and save us from that nasty virus. Of course the opposite was true, with many being killed off, suffering turbo cancers and other debilitating diseases brought on by the shots. If it hadn’t been for Trump, almost no conservative Americans would have accepted those poisonous mRNA serums into their bodies. But most people are followers. The power elites know this. They use Trump to lead conservatives and other useful idiots on the left such as Hillary, Obama and Kamala to lead liberals. Those who follow these high-profile political leaders on the right and on the left will all be led over the same cliff to their ultimate destruction. They have placed their faith in man, not God.

BOTTON LINE: U.S. federal, state and local government officials have been ignoring, discrediting, deceiving and disrespecting the people they are supposed to represent for decades. This is nothing new. I learned many years ago that it is usually the most compromised and low-IQ individuals in a community who get elected to be mayors and members of city councils, planning and zoning commissions, etc. And even those who go into these positions as reputable citizens often get corrupted after spending a few years on the inside. I’m not sure how you fight that unless you have money for lawsuits and a lot of prayer backing you up. God help us.

Never comply. Question everything. Do not submit to the surveillance state or its corrupt henchmen.

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