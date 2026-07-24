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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
9h

Yes, all true, and very dangerous. Byron Donalds is running for governor in the State of Florida. He is of course endorsed by Trump. He is PROMOTING DATA CENTERS ACROSS THE STATE. He's as corrupt as they come, so is his top aide who is a convicted felon.

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
8hEdited

I've noticed a lot of hype about AI on Newsmax. Not so much hype in its favor as mocking the "Libs" who oppose. It seems they're determined to politicize the surveillance equipment being installed just like they did the stupid lockdown/masks/antisocial distancing/experimental injections.

A lot of liberals got the shots (some winding up crippled or dead) to spite conservatives. "See. We believe in science, MAGAtards."

Now the conservatives will beg to have their farmlands confiscated or rendered unfarmable thanks to Big Tech sucking up all the water and other resources. But, hey, it's a great way to "own the Libs."

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