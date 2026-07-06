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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
9hEdited

"Trump remarked, “I was shocked. I thought people hated him,” after witnessing the emotional response from mourners." That comment, and others like it, shows just how ineffectual Trump is as a leader. He holds what is arguably the most important position in the world and has effectively unlimited resources at his disposal and yet he displays such ignorance of the basic facts of a country he chose to go to war with—it's appalling.

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
9h

That's okay, we'll just fight Turkey next.

https://substack.com/@thewinepress/note/c-289460457

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