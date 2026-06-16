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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

Here is your impending total control grid:

CBDCs — Central Bank Digital Currency - Your money tied in with your social credit, present location, carbon footprint, vaccine status, and approved or disapproved purchasable items: on and off she goes in real time

Social Credit Scoring — Your reputation equals available freedom: Want to go to the movies? Better behave. Want to talk to your family members and friends? Better have a good score or they will scorn you lest their score goes down

Carbon Footprints — How much you get to eat, heat, cool, travel - all the way down to the micro activities of your life: any carbon creating action will deduct from your remaining allowance

Vaccine Passports — Gates on where you can travel based on your vaccination\Immunity status

15 Minute Cities — Your concentration camp prison

"Want to drive your car today? I’m sorry you said something the government didn’t like and your social credit score is no longer high enough, your air conditioner was running during the hottest part of the day and now your carbon footprint has exceeded your daily limit, you missed your last mandatory doctor’s appointment and your vaccination status is not up to date, and you live in a 15 minute city so you can walk anyway. 50 credits have been deducted from your CBDC wallet for attempting to access your rented vehicle while failing to meet these criteria.—deducts credits—

Your bank account is now negative. 50 additional credits have been deducted for your overdraft and your social credit score has been lowered by 100 points for failing to keep a positive net balance."

Excerpt from with far more info and how not to comply: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-burgeoning

The government will outlaw your right to disagree with this panopitoconic enslavement grid___if you let them

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Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
9h

Glad I don't live in a city.

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