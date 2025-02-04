There’s been a lot in the news lately about the mass deportations going on and the backlash against it. There have been huge demonstrations by protesters in recent days in places like Atlanta, D.C., and Los Angeles. Freeways have been shut down and people all too eager to virtue signal their love of illegal alien invaders. The protests Monday in LA actually turned violent.

But most of those being captured and deported are bottom of the barrel low-lifes. Take this case announced today by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ announced Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a press release that an illegal alien and sexual predator from the Dominican Republic has been arrested amid allegations that he used a stolen ID to vote and buy guns while hiding out in Florida.

Carlos Jose Abreu, 45, an illegal living in Broward County appeared in federal court Tuesday to face charges of impersonating a United States citizen when registering to vote and when voting in a federal election. Abreu is also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Abreu was previously indicted for passport application fraud and aggravated identity theft, a crime to which he pleaded guilty on January 8, 2025.

According to allegations in the charging documents and statements made in court: Abreu is a national of the Dominican Republic who entered the United States illegally 20 years ago and has lived in the country unlawfully ever since.

In 2007, the state of New Jersey issued an arrest warrant for Abreu on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, endangering a child, and criminal restraint.

But that didn’t stop the illegal scumbag from cruising along in pursuit of his American dream while creating nightmares for his American victims.

Abreu picked up and moved to Florida, assumed the identity of a real person (a United States citizen) and used the fake ID to obtain a Florida driver license and apply for a passport. Abreu has been living in the United States under the assumed identity of the American-citizen victim for about 18 years.

According to the recently returned indictment, Abreu also used the assumed identity of the American citizen to register to vote in September 2020, and to vote in the November 2022 federal midterm elections.

Not discussed in the Justice Department press release on this man is the nightmare of trouble he must have caused the American citizen whose ID he hijacked.

It is also alleged that Abreu illegally possessed at least one firearm. It is a federal crime for an illegal alien to possess a firearm in the United States. If convicted on the voter fraud and gun charges, Abreu faces up to 15 years in federal prison. He also is subject to deportation.

Share