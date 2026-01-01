I was hoping that 2025 would be the year Americans woke up and realized they’re being played — unnecessarily divided and played, one group off against another.

I was hoping that they would break out of the Fox News/CNN/MSNBC matrix. I hoped they would see the world as it really is, not as the warmongering neocons and neolibs in Washington want us to see it — with a foreign boogieman lurking around every corner.

Many did whisk the sleep from their eyes enough to see that the biggest enemy is our own government and its corporate “partners” in Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Agriculture. But not nearly enough. Too many remain in a media-induced trance focused on the wrong things, on issues that have already been decided at the public-policy level, or on problems that spark lip service and public outrage from politicians who have no intention of fixing them.

Take the issue of Somali daycare fraud as just one example that’s been in the news a lot the last two weeks. You might see a few dozen Somali migrants charged, maybe even go to jail for a short time, but those with power who enabled the Somalian fraudsters to pilfer the taxpayers over many years will never be brought to justice. Same with election fraud. Same with the Epstein affair.

Most Americans are aware that something is wrong. But way too many are still living in delusion, thinking that if we just vote harder we can dig ourselves out of this unsettling death spiral. That Golden Age lies just around the corner if we just elect the right people.

I’m not telling anyone to forgo voting but I am telling you that it will take much more than voting to right the ship.

It will take a conscious effort to see things clearly with true spiritual discernment. We need a coming together in moral courage, prayer, and righteous anger.

We heard in the news this past week of foreign leaders making “demands” for U.S. security guarantees. They offer us nothing of real value, but commit us to decades of financial and military “aid.” These are contracts our government is making with the governments of other countries, but there is no signature line for we the people who pay for it all. We, our children and grandchildren will foot the bill for other countries’ security, making a tiny percentage of Americans very rich in the process.

It’s time we the people started making our own demands. Why, for example, are we so quiet as our government works in cahoots with Big Tech to monitor and censor our freedom of speech?

Foreign governments have no right to make demands of we who pay the taxes that will fund the billions in foreign aid they receive, and yet they are not bashful. They are brazen. They come to the White House or to Mar-A-Lago with their hands out and an attitude of entitlement.

We stay quiet. Docile. Engrossed in football, petty politics, and various other games.

The movement must start with the realization that everything, and I mean everything, that comes out of the White House (regardless of its occupant) and the corporate media (which includes much of that which passes for conservative media) is either blatantly false or watered-down versions of the truth. It’s what they don’t talk about that we must focus on in 2026.

Everyone in Washington is compromised. Everyone in Washington is somebody’s puppet. This was the realization that prompted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to quit Congress. She realized it was all a game. She broke with those serving as water boys for the Trump psy op. They realized that she was onto them, they knew that she knew, and so she had to go. She had a choice: Bow out gracefully or be drilled out like a screw that’s been stripped of its threads. MTG opted for the former and I can’t really blame her.

The nightmare scenario for the Luciferian globalist technocrats is that those on both the right and the left figure out that the red-blue, Democrat-Republican divide is the biggest psy op of all. It masks the real problems and the real enemies of the people. As someone once said, there is no red and blue, only green. Money, and specifically the love of money, has corrupted our Republic in ways that go far beyond the partisan divide. Both Democrats and Republicans know that peace isn’t profitable. And they want to cash in. That’s why we see no organized peace movement right when we need it the most.

The momentum is all toward war. You can feel the pressure building. We are likely to see the top blow off of the international pressure cooker in 2026.

We must ask ourselves, what are the things, in a nation as divided as America, that almost everybody can agree on? Those are the things the globalist elites don’t want us to look at, let alone focus on. Because as soon as we do, it’s game over for them.

So what are these common issues that most Americans, regardless of their political pursuasion, could easily agree on?

That we do not want World War III and potential nuclear war.

That we do not want to be digitally surveilled through AI-powered technologies, in our cars, in our homes, through our appliances and devices, in our work places and in public spaces. Shut off the cameras. Now.

That we do not want our jobs outsourced to AI and robots.

That we do not want continued cost inflation and stagnant wages.

And we all deplore the continuously rising taxes — at the state, local and federal levels — and all of the financial misery that comes with it.

The globalist power elites who control the media will whip out any distraction at their disposal, and they have many that sound like very important issues, to stop us from paying attention to these core issues. Why? Because they want to take us to war. They want to slowly collapse the dollar and replace it with a trackable, programable, digitized, tokenized, virtual economy. And they want to replace us, not with immigrants but with machines.

It’s time we question everything. Pray for discernment that we will be able to tell the difference between a core issue aimed at stripping us of our freedom and humanity, and important-sounding issues meant to distract.

A few of my readers have chastised me lately for not speaking enough about certain issues. Islam, for instance. One accused me of going “soft on Islam.” I’ve never been soft on Islam, but if I don’t speak about the evils of this false ideology as much as I once did it’s because I woke up to the fact that while Islam could destroy our country in 50 to 100 years, the implementation of advanced AI and the digitized surveillance state could destroy our country in the next 12 months, certainly by 2030 at the latest.

Think of it this way: You see a man, 50 yards away, looking at you menacingly and reaching for a knife. At the same time, you see a man 10 yards away reaching for a loaded pistol, cocking it and pointing it at your head. Both are dangerous and want to kill you. Both may even be working together toward your demise. But which one are you going to focus your attention on first? I think it’s pretty obvious. The guy who’s closer and has a more lethal weapon has to be your first priority. After you deal with him, then you can focus on the other who’s a little farther away.

We live in an age of deception, per Jesus’ warning in Matthew 24, and it’s only going to get worse in 2026. There are many voices and forces, including some who act as decoys, vying for our attention.

You’re never going to escape the system as long as you continue to believe that it’s real. It all starts with the realization that what we are presented with each day on the “news” is theater, an extension of the bread and circuses meant to distract, disorient, and misdirect.

As we stand at the dawn of a new year, try to find joy and meaning in the simple things. Your family. Your friends. Time alone with God.

The scripture that comes to mind is Micah 6:8 (NKJV).Meditate on it:

He has shown you, O man, what is good;

And what does the Lord require of you

But to do justly,

To love mercy,

And to walk humbly with your God?

They key here is not trying to change the world but walking humbly with its Creator. Sometimes we have to unplug from those who walk in vanity and self-worship. The alternative is to get sucked into following a fake man, a fake movement, a false paradigm, and a false christ, all based on fake promises of a new “Golden Age.”

We may not be able to change the ungodly system that runs America and the world, but we can refuse to submit and give it power over our lives.

