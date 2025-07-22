We have some shocking news today out of the United Nations.

A U.N. draft report has warned that the push to elevate transgender identities is actively erasing women and girls, while placing vulnerable children at risk.

As noted by Slay News, the report affirms what many critics of gender ideology have long feared.

Led by Reem Alsalem, a Jordanian human rights scholar who serves as the U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, the report takes a hard line against transgender policies, warning that gender dysphoria is “socially contagious.”

The report asserts that the rise of transgenderism is negatively impacting women’s rights worldwide and seeks to “erase” real females.

The U.N. report, titled Sex-based violence against women and girls: new frontiers and emerging issues, denounces the efforts to unlink biological sex from the definition of “men” and “women.”

It further states that such moves are undermining women’s hard-won legal protections.

Alsalem describes this as an effort to “erase” women as a distinct legal category, calling it a form of “coercive inclusion” that forces women to sacrifice their own rights for the sake of others.

She writes:

“We have seen a concerted international push to delink the definition of men and women from their biological sex and erase the legal category of ‘women.’ Women are therefore being denied their rightful recognition as a distinct category in law and society.”

The report also criticizes the Orwellian redefining of words and language to erase the biological realities of women.

Terms like “birthing persons,” “menstruators,” and “vagina havers” are used in place of the word “women,” which Alsalem decries as dehumanizing and biologically reductive.

Alsalem rejects the idea that gender identity supersedes biological sex.

The report goes further by condemning the rise of gender-affirming treatments for children, which has become a deeply controversial issue in Western societies, though roundly condemned in countries like Russia and across the Global South.

Alsalem highlights the concerning co-occurrence of gender dysphoria and autism among children.

She points to the long-lasting harm caused by socially and medically transitioning children, including “persistence or intensification of psychological distress, body dissatisfaction, infertility, early onset of menopause, and sexual dysfunction.”

HERE’S MY TAKE: This is a hard rebuke, leaving no room for misunderstanding. The U.N. is now fully against the transgender mania that has been front and center for at least the last seven or eight years.

I have long believed that the transgender issue was being used by the globalists as a temporary distraction. Once it had served its purpose, it would be cast aside like a hot potato.

So what was its purpose?

Transgenderism is such a lightning-rod issue with conservatives, and rightly so, that it easily diverted attention away from other issues that the globalists see as more important for permanent implementation. Things like digital IDs and digital/programmable currencies. Under the “conservative” regime of Donald Trump, both of these essential tools of the new digital world order are being built out and readied for implementation. Trump just announced his new digital Stablecoin and he’s enforcing the transition to a biometric “Real ID.” These are the types of “advances” that are critical for building out the infrastructure of the New World Order. Transgenderism was always a side issue of temporary value to the globalists.

In other words, if your plan is to permanently strip people of their freedom, you don’t need rampant transgenderism. If your ultimate goal is to usher in a one-world government and global digital surveillance state, you can do it without transgenderism but you can’t do it without digital currencies and digital IDs.

So to see perhaps the world’s foremost globalist body, the United Nations, suddenly shift gears and come out against transgenderism, while refreshing on the one hand, it is also scary. Why is it scary? Because it signals to me that they are now confident that they no longer need this throw-away distractive issue to serve as cover while they sneak into society their more important totalitarian mechanisms. They’re confident they have enough support now to put the big game-changing policies in place that will take the world in a direction they have long sought to take it — total information awareness in a technocratic AI surveillance state where all human movement, all human consumption and all financial transactions will be tracked in real time, the makings for a true social-credit scoring system.

People, we are closer than ever to the globalist New World Order that we all knew was lurking behind the facade of our so-called “free society.” This is a world order where they, the AI-enabled technocrats who control the algorithms, decide what we eat, where we travel, who we meet, and what we are ALLOWED to spend our money on. Rights are being gradually replaced with privileges. Only the privileged with high social credit scores will be allowed to do certain things. Those who are disobedient will just have their money turned off, or restricted to a certain area for purchase of certain essentials.

Now you know why Fox News and the other more establishment “conservative” media spent so much time harping about transgenders the last seven years — transgenders in sports, transgenders in schools, transgenders in libraries, transgenders dancing in front of small children. It was an issue that could easily get the patriotic Christian right all riled up, disoriented and distracted, sapping much of the energy it would have required to stop the march toward a digital slave state. Now we find out that transgenderism was never that important to the globalists. It was just a throw-away issue, to the point where some of them are now actually condemning it.

I’m not saying this issue is going to disappear completely. We’re not there yet. But it’s the beginning of the end for transgenders being treated as one of the most-favored groups in society.

Don’t mistake this shifting position as the U.N. somehow coming out of the darkness and into the light. They’re not. They never will be on our side. The real battle is just beginning.

Share