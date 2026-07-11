We are suddenly hearing a lot about Flock cameras and the dangers of America going down the path of becoming a police surveillance state.

This is a topic I’ve been harping on for years, so I’m glad others are joining in the refrain and people are starting to wake up.

The problem is that much of the reporting in the mainstream corporate media focuses on how the cameras are actually a good thing and when someone gets wrongly charged with a crime, oh, that’s just because a single police officer “misused” the technology.

That’s a load of bunk. And the talking point of “police misusing Flock cameras” comes directly from the company itself.

I spent some time today viewing multiple local news reports on a case in the Denver, Colorado, area in which a woman was wrongly charged, and below is the most even-handed report I could find explaining exactly what happened to her. This should be everyone’s nightmare in the new Amerika.

This cop was trying to use Flock cameras and Ring Doorbell cameras to coerce Chrisann Elser into confessing to a crime she didn’t commit.

For all you folks out there who love being spied on by AI cameras, claiming that if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to worry about, you need to wake up. That argument assumes not only honest policing, but competant policing — two things that are not in great supply.

The cop in the above video could have been crooked. But more than likely he was just incompetant. More than likely he honestly thought he was prosecuting a solid case against Chrisanna Elser. I don’t think he was a dirty cop. More than likely, he thought she stole the package off the resident’s porch, but he had misinterpreted the video evidence and conducted sloppy police work, jumping to conclusions that just weren’t there. He was probably inexperienced and overeager, hoping to impress his bosses and eventually get a promotion if he solved enough of these petty theft cases.

The most disturbing lesson from this story, and the hundreds of others like it, is that Chrisanna Elder was deemed guilty until proven innocent. The burden was on her to disprove that she had stolen the package, and lucky for her she had her own video evidence of where she was at the time they say she was perpetrating a crime.

Most people don’t have video to document everything they do in their daily lives. But that’s the type of society we are turning into. If you can’t prove your innocence by providing a video, you must be guilty of what the surveillance state assumes you were doing, or about to do! And they say blanketing cities with AI cameras is a great thing that will keep us safer? It’s not so great when they make a mistake and lock you up for a crime you didn’t commit.

Flock’s AI surveillance cameras are now hiding in more than 6,000 American cities and towns, compliments of your city councils. Do you still feel safe under the watchful eye of this Big Tech monster?

Now is the time for these cameras to start coming down.

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