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Donald R Keller's avatar
Donald R Keller
2h

Thankyou Leo for all that you do to keep us informed on all that is going on...

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
2hEdited

"In an age of Flock surveillance, everyone is a potential criminal and you’re guilty until proven innocent. ... The dark side of being tagged and tracked in the American surveillance state is finally being exposed. It's not only your privacy being stolen when you get ‘Flocked’, just ask Chrisanna Elser." Yep! Welcome to the world of neo-serfdom.

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