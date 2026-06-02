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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
12h

You're not trusting the plan, Leo lol.

A quiet and similar thing occurred at the end of 2023 when the Supreme Court threw out several lawsuits that sued the Biden admin for its vaccine mandates, all three of Trump's appointed Justices voting in favor, but Biden's appointee Kentaji Brown -- who can't define what a woman is -- was the sole dissenter. We live in clown world.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/supreme-court-rules-to-trash-lawsuits

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
12hEdited

Thank you for publishing this as this had slipped by me. I can't believe this!! And yet again, I can. Quite "a sharp betrayal", indeed.

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