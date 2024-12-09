All of those in the West celebrating the fall of the Assad regime in Syria had better be careful what they wish for.

I’ve heard some awfully dumb statements coming from conservative circles in recent days about the “stunning” nine-day collapse of Syria. It’s not so stunning when you learn that the American CIA had been planning the offensive for months with the full support of its NATO ally Turkey.

One prominent regular guest commentator on Fox News has come out and said both sides in the Syrian Civil War are made up of really bad guys, but that he was hoping the coalition of “rebels” which include the former El Nusra, al-Qaida and other Sunni Muslim terrorists would win. Why? Because they’re against Russia and Iran, whom he fears more.

But even that nonsense pales in comparison to some of the other chatter out there in conservative and even Christian circles, where I’m hearing it said that there is “hope” now for a democratically elected constitutional republic to emerge in Syria. Where is there another example of such a government — of, by and for the people — anywhere in the Middle East? I would actually go further and say I don’t see a government anywhere on Earth right now that reflects those vaunted principles.

Let's face it: The U.S. didn't support the rebels who overran Syria because they thought Assad was too brutal of a dictator. They supported them because it was yet another way to deal a black eye to Russia.

Instead of Russia and Iran running the show in Syria, now we face the very real possibility that Russia and Iran will be replaced with Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Syria's new jihadist regime has reportedly already started rounding up the Christians.

But, however unjustified, the celebrations continue here in America in certain Christian and conservative circles. Yay, we beat Russia again! Score one for the good guys!

Even some of the most sincere Christian supporters of the state of Israel are celebrating the fall of Assad. However brutal of a dictator he was, at least Assad, being from the Alawite Shia sect, was one of the religious minorities in Syria. As such, he protected other minorities in the country, which includes Christians.

Now, with the Sunnis in control of the country, we should expect nothing other than oppression, if not open slaughter, of Syrian Christians. That’s what Sunni Muslim regimes always do when empowered. That’s their history. Read the works of historian Raymond Ibrahim and you will get acquainted with this history. A good place to start would be to study the history of the Ottoman Empire and what they did to the Armenian Christians.

For a peek at who HTS and its comrades really are, take a look at this 3-minute video, where they say openly that their next goal is to take over Jerusalem.

The West and Israel are playing with fire. They think they can use one portion of Islam to punish the other portion. They think the portion backed by Iran is “more evil” than the portion backed by Turkey. I fear they are in for a rude awakening.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek at exactly the type of folks we are talking about here. These Islamist rebels are filmed celebrating the taking of Damascus by promising that it’s just the start and that they will take Jerusalem next to free all the Gazans.

If the West thinks Iran was the biggest threat to the Middle East, and Assad was the nastiest brutal dictator, they are about to learn what real brutality looks like.

The American Russophobc mentality has served as a blinder to those who conduct U.S. foreign policy. We could have made peace with Russia after the Cold War. Instead, we expanded NATO right up to the edge of Russia’s border and placed Western troops and weapons in those former Soviet-bloc countries. Then we militarized Ukraine, placing more sophisticated missile systems there, and told Ukraine it was OK to fire them into Russia proper. Imagine if Russia had done that in Mexico? Trained Mexicans to fight Americans, then sent them super-sophisticated missile systems and told them to go ahead and start firing them into Texas. How would the American government react to that. Oh, but it gets worse. In our hypothetical scenario, when the American government finally gets tired of being attacked by Mexicans armed with Russian weapons, we invade Mexico to stop it, only to be called a perpetrator of “naked aggression” by the Russian government and its media propagandists.

How would that work out?

I think you know what would happen. It would be tantamount to a declaration of war by Russia on America and World War III would ensue.

That, my friends, is what’s going on, only in reverse. And that is why we are now engaged in World War III. Syria is just the latest salvo in the Third World War. Don’t expect it to be the last, because now we are in a tit-for-tat escalation.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war.

