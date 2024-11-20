First the Biden regime lifts the restrictions on Ukraine using U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia, making America a direct party to the nasty border war between Ukraine and Russia, and now Sky News reports that the U.S. is sending anti-personnel landmines to blow up Russian soldiers.

These landmines are banned in 150 countries, including the UK.

The U.S. and Russia have not signed on to this ban, but Ukraine has.

Susan Duclos of All News Pipeline writes, “this is yet another escalation by the U.S. in directly interfering in a war that holds no national security benefits to America. Interestingly, Ukraine is a signatory of the ban on the use of these anti-personnel lands, but is considering withdrawing from the Ottawa Treaty, also known as the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.”

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, "Anti-personnel mines continue to maim and kill even after conflicts end, and it is mainly civilians who suffer the horrific consequences.”

Duclos correctly notes that the lifting of the bans on these two measures, U.S./U.K. missiles being used to strike within Russia, and the land mines, is guaranteed to make peace talks between Ukraine and Russia after Donald Trump takes office nearly impossible.

Even after Trump rescinds these latest permissions by whoever is controlling the decision-making at the White House (I believe it is most likely National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken who are running the show) Trump’s job of negotiating a peace deal becomes much more complex.

For one thing, Russia is stepping on the gas now and conducting an all-out assault on Ukraine in response to the U.S.-NATO escalations. The U.S. notified its embassy staff in Kiev Wednesday that a major Russian missile barrage is coming and they need to close the embassy and shelter in place. Only a guilty party would make such a move. They know they have poked the Russian bear in the eye one too many times and now it’s time for Ukraine to suffer its comeuppance. Polls show only 38 percent of Ukrainians want this war to continue, but Blinken and Sullivan and Victoria Nuland could care less about the Ukrainians.

If Trump thinks he will just make a couple of phone calls and end this war after what the Biden regime has done, he’s in for a big surprise. What incentive would Russia have to concede anything when it has all but won the war?

The actions of Washington and London are reprehensible and amount to a slap in the face to the 73 million Americans who voted for Trump, many of whom did so because they wanted no part of World War III.

This is borderline treason by an elite group of unelected deep-staters calling the shots in the Biden administration, acting to directly controvert the peace mandate we the people gave to Donald Trump.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. Never comply. Never give your consent to be governed by unelected deep-state actors and members of the global Luciferian death cult.

Share