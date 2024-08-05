Dr. Peter Hotez, a darling of the Gates Foundation and the corrupt United Nations World Health Organization, has suggested that Homeland Security and the Justice Department should be deployed against “anti-vaxxers” in the US.

And on a global scale, Hotez said, the United Nations and NATO should be deployed against those who refuse to get jabbed. He made the comments at an international pediatric conference in Columbia.

The Exposé reports that at the end of last month, the WHO announced a new project to turbo-charge the development and distribution of mRNA vaccines in underdeveloped countries for, they say, a looming bird flu pandemic.

Medical Press reports:

“The UN health agency said the project would be rolled out through the mRNA technology transfer program it established with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) in 2021, at the height of the covid-19 crisis.”

It was a couple of weeks earlier that Dr. Hotez, a prominent vaccine pusher and developer, called for deploying security forces, including police and military, to counter “anti-vaccine aggression” in the United States. He also suggested that the United Nations and NATO deploy security forces against “anti-vaxxers.”

In 2022, WHO showcased Hotez in a video to target “anti-vaccine activism” by blasting those who choose not to be vaccinated for supporting “anti-science aggression.” You can watch the 1-minute propaganda video here.

Read the full story at The Expose, which includes some chilling developments in New Zealand related to forced vaccinations.

Share