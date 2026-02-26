For to us a child is born,

to us a son is given,

and the government will be on his shoulders.

And he will be called

Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

- Isaiah 9:6

I try to avoid delving into biblical themes in what is normally a news-analysis site because I realize everyone has their own interpretation and I am not going to change anyone’s mind on such matters, nor am I trying to change their minds.

But this will be one of the rare exceptions where I share my thoughts on a subject that touches strongly on biblical topics, although what I am about to present should send shivers down the spines of even those not predisposed to a biblical worldview. I feel it’s necessary when blatant blasphemy is being practiced right in front of our noses and almost nobody is willing to writing about it. In fact, as we shall see, they take great care not to mention it.

Let me start by saying, when the world starts assigning shades of divinity and overtly messianic titles to mere mortals in government service, it’s time to take note and call it out. That’s a signal, given to us by Jesus Himself in the New Testament book of Matthew, Chapter 24, that we are living in the last days before the Second Coming of the one true Messiah.

And Jesus answered and said to them, “See to it that no one [a]misleads you. 5 For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the [b]Christ,’ and they will [c]mislead many people. 6 And you will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. - New American Standard Bible

There is only one man currently on the world stage, to my knowledge, who not only receives accolades bordering on the blasphemous, but who actively seeks such titles out and revels in accepting every new praise heaped upon him.

That man is Donald J. Trump. I’m not suggesting he is the antichrist but hear me out and make up your own mind about his purpose and motivations.

In July 2023, Trump was given a silver Torah crown by Rabbi David Katz, who as executive director of the Israeli Heritage Foundation headed a delegation of some 150 Orthodox rabbis visiting Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Rabbi Katz said the “Crown of Jerusalem” was given to Trump in appreciation for his moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his first term in office. That was a huge deal for Israel at the time and was seen by the world as a brazen signal of support for Israel that no other president or world leader was willing to make.

Even before that, Trump was portraying himself as a man sent by God to make his mark on the world.

During a press conference in August 2019, while discussing trade with China, Trump said of himself, “I am the chosen one.”

Now let’s flash forward to his second and current term in office.

During a private White House dinner in July 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Trump a mezuzah case (containing Torah verses and hung on a Jewish family’s doorpost) shaped like a B2 bomber. The gift was deemed a “symbolic tribute to the U.S. strike on Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility.”

Again, we have the mixing of the spiritual with the carnal.

Trump bragged repeatedly that the U.S. strikes he ordered had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, though he now says more strikes are needed to finish the job. And in his State of the Union address last night, Trump laid out his case for a second war with Iran.

But Trump’s messiah complex doesn’t stop there. Oh no. We are just getting started.

Exactly two years ago on February 26, 2024, the same Rabbi David Katz returned to America to pay a visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, again representing the Israeli Heritage Foundation. Katz presented Trump with a special menorah in appreciation for Trump’s brokering of a peace deal, the Abraham Accords, between Israel and four of its Arab neighbors. On the baseplate of the menorah reads an inscription praising Trump for “doing what no other man has ever done” as a global peacemaker, and concluding with the words “The Israeli Heritage Foundation with profound gratitude presents this Covenant of Peace Award to the Prince of Peace President Donald J. Trump.”

You can see Trump below in the official event photo issued by the IHF.

Interestingly, the only publication I could find online that reported the entire text of the inscription on the menorah presented to Trump was on a website run by Marica Micallef, a Christian woman living in Malta, although I did see reference to it in a few video presentations. All of the Jewish news sites as well as American conservative news sites like Breitbart quoted the inscription but stopped short of the ending where it describes Trump as the Prince of Peace. Clearly, they knew that bit of information would set off a firestorm among the many Trump supporters who are Christians and they withheld it from their audiences.

That’s a special name, “Prince of Peace,” that holy scripture and Christian tradition reserves for one person, and it’s not a U.S. president or any other earthly leader. Trump accepted the award as presented while grinning from ear to ear.

The plaque on the base of the menorah presented to Trump can be seen in the photograph below posted by Marica Micallef.

If this isn’t blasphemous, I don’t know what is. Not just that a rabbi would present such a thing, but that Trump would accept it. Nobody with even the slightest respect for the Christian faith or Christian values could ever have presented or accepted such a “trophy” to any human being. This is a mocking, if not a blasphemy, against the one and only true Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.

Trump has had more honors bestowed upon him by Israel than any other U.S. president. Most involved flattery, praise and titles that belong to God. Trump accepts it all and craves more.

Less than two years after accepting the Prince of Peace award, Trump would take office as the self-proclaimed “Peace President” and quickly set about forming a new international body, the Board of Peace, with himself set up as the lifetime chairman holding veto power over all decisions on how to solve global conflicts. He said at the board’s inaugural meeting last Thursday that his new global entity would work with the United Nations, not replace it, to bring peace to the world.

Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters have recently been reporting how happy they are that Trump seems willing to “defund” the United Nations. But this is what Trump had to say about that at his first meeting of the Board of Peace:

“Someday I won’t be here, the United Nations will be, I think, is going to be much stronger. The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly,” Trump said, adding that they will be working “very closely” with the U.N. “But we’re going to strengthen up the United Nations. We’re going to make sure its facilities are good. They need help, and they need help moneywise. We’re going to help them moneywise. And we’re going to make sure the United Nations is viable, and you have some very good people that the United Nations can do a good job,” he said.

Interestingly, the one thing Trump did not mention last night in his State of the Union address was his Board of Peace.

Trump claims to be a champion for peace even as he renamed the Department of Defense the Department of War, and has set in motion multiple wars in Venezuela and Iran, with talk of taking over other countries by force, such as Greenland.

But if you’ve been paying attention, you will have noticed something even more bizarre: Instead of alarm bells going off in the heads of those who should be the most likely to identify false messianic qualities in a leader, his actions, along with his Orwellian “war is peace” messaging, have been met on the right with silence or outright cheerleading.

Trump told us repeatedly during his two presidential campaigns that he was against regime-change operations and nation-building adventures that profit America’s donor class but leave the rest of us holding the bill.

Those who continue to defend a man who delivers the opposite of what he promised are not members of a movement; they have crossed over into the dark territory of a cult following.

Trump has these poor souls under his spell. They’ve handed over their minds to him. They will go down with the ship before they will admit they’ve made a mistake in following him.

Instead of questioning Trump’s words and actions as a deliberate effort to set himself up as a false messiah, most conservatives have continued to defend Trump as a hero and savior.

Exactly what he is saving us from remains a mystery. Is he saving us from the inflationary economy set in place by his predecessors? Is he saving us from the endless wars of past presidents?

What about the growing size of the federal government? Is he saving us from that?

Maybe the out-of-control deficit spending? No, the national debt, now at nearly $40 trillion, has soared by record levels under Trump’s watch and he recently proposed raising the defense budget by 50 percent to a staggering $1.5 trillion annually.

Is he saving us from the approximately 100,000 Chinese males of military age who slipped across the border illegally under the Biden administration? If so, I haven’t heard a word about it.

Is he saving our nation’s babies from Planned Parenthood? No, it was recently reported that after earlier cutting off all federal aid to that organization the Trump administration is quietly refunding it.

The true answers to all of these questions will not be broadcast from the Fox Fantasy News channel, but they are readily available if you do a little research.

Any of these red flags by themselves could be dismissed. No president is going to deliver on everything he said. But taken together, there are enough alarm bells, enough betrayals, that we should be asking, what is going on with this president?

Instead of seeing these turncoat policies as red flags, conservative Christians, who make up the core of Trump’s base, have by and large either bought into them, ignored them or explained them away with crazy theories like “he’s playing 5D chess.”

At the same time, Trump has gone about quickly erecting the globalists’ AI control grid with hundreds of new AI data centers under Operation Stargate. His administration is overseeing the rapid development of 6G wireless networks, while issuing dozens of troubling executive orders banning all regulation of AI, granting legal protection to corporations that poison our food, and further empowering federal agencies, including the military, to violate our privacy and constitutional rights.

Because Trump is expert at wrapping his sales pitch for AI in patriotic language – “We must prevail in the AI race or lose to China” – he is able to get his supporters to cheer for their own enslavement.

Trump is also given to wrapping his world-saving rhetoric in New Age terminology, saying his presidency is ushering in the “dawning of a new Golden Age.”

In that vein, the president’s son, Eric Trump, said during an October 2025 interview that his father was “saving God” and “saving Christianity.” This is an inversion of the truth, as anyone with an elementary understanding of Christianity knows that it is God who saves men (and women), not a man that saves God.

None of his biblically loaded messaging has seemed to alarm those who remain under Trump’s spell. Their reluctance to accept facts, their inability to be disturbed by anything Trump says or does, would indicate that Trump is no longer in charge of a political movement. He is commanding a cult.

I’m not suggesting that Trump is the antichrist but he certainly appears to be paving the way for him while building the infrastructure of a one-world digitized surveillance state based on worship of man (AI is the sum total of all human knowledge), not God.

Those whose minds have been captured will be deceived into not only sleeping through the implementation of the beast system, many of them will openly embrace it. They will submit themselves to it. Some will go to their graves defending it.

Jesus, the true Messiah, is coming soon. Are you ready?

