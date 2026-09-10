As the world sinks deeper and deeper into what’s looking more everyday like World War III, President Trump is showing signs of having lost touch with reality.

At the very moment in history when America needs sound and sober leadership, we have a man in the White House who can’t seem to tell the truth about anything. His fabrications are not even well-thought out lies; they’re just starting to sound like incoherent gibberish repeated by a mindless mockingbird.

His latest nonsensical statements include a promise that the Iran war will end “after the midterm elections,” and that he will pay every adult in America $5,000 if the Republicans win the midterms. He also said this week that when the Iran war ends, gasoline prices in America, now sitting at record highs of $4.28 a gallon on average, will plummet to $2.00 a gallon.

Rather than anything based on sound policy or wise strategy, this sounds like a series of childish bribes. Vote for my guys in November and I’ll do everything I’ve been u…