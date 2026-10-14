In a sure sign that Donald Trump is in desperation mode less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, he’s again rolled out his infamous AI video suggesting that he is the “Chosen One” of God to save America.

The bizarre “So God Made Trump” video was first used in 2024, and was played again at the Republican midterm convention last month in Dallas.

Trump re-released it today on his Truth Social platform.

This video is perhaps Trump’s most over-the-top caricature of himself as a messiah sent by God to save America. And that’s saying a lot, since he once released an image of himself dressed in a Christ-like white robe with red sash claiming to be the healer of mankind.

The video, produced with AI using the fake AI-produced voice of conservative commentator Paul Harvey (who died in 2009), portrays Trump as created and chosen by God specifically for the purpose of saving America and thus the whole world from destruction.

It would be impossible for any true Christian to view this video and not recoil at the preposterous suggestion that Trump is an arch type of an Americanized Jesus Christ. Fighting corruption and the deep state. This might have played well among his base in 2024. But in 2026 it is laughable. He’s not made a single deep-state arrest, refused to prosecute anyone in the Epstein files, and most recently said Hillary and Obama won’t face any legal ramifications for their alleged misdeeds while in office.

There is so much that is downright cringeworthy about this video that I will not waste your time going into it. You can watch it for yourself.

But there is a section that goes beyond cringe into the realm of blasphemy against the one and only God of the Universe and his Son Jesus Christ.

The section I’m talking about comes at the 1:33 mark of the video where it says “God said” he wanted a man who “cares for his flock, a shepherd to mankind who will never leave nor foresake them… So God made Trump.”

Jesus Christ, the actual Son of God and Savior of mankind, is described in the Bible as the “Good Shepherd” who tends his Father’s flock and will “never leave nor forsake” his followers.

Trump is expropriating the qualities of Jesus Christ and applying them to himself. This is serious stuff folks. You can’t just dismiss it as Trump being Trump and trolling his political opponents. This is a special kind of evil. Even most evil men refrain from comparing themselves to God.

Watch it below.

This is blasphemy, plain and simple. And I’m sorry but any Christian who believes this slop about Trump, or defends it, is also guilty of blasphemy. Not to mention idolatry.

Steve Quayle, who runs the popular Christian news site SteveQuayle.com, posted the video with the comment, “What other end-time character is known to do such a thing in the Bible?”

Americans are starting to see Trump for what he is: A false messiah not tending his flock but leading it astray.

Ironically, there are scores of conservative and Christian writers, podcasters and commentators out there who continuously refer to the Iranians, whenever discussing the U.S.-Iran war, as “crazy” or “nut jobs” or “religious zealots.”

I’d like to ask them, what could be more nuts, crazy or religiously out-of-bounds than a man who starts wars, lies continuously, spends other people’s money with reckless abandon, protects pedophiles and compares himself to God?

In the process, he is destroying his country and his party. And everyone can see it other than the roughly one-third of American voters who remain in Trumpland.

David Pyne, a military and geopolitical analyst I respect, predicts that, as a result of Trump’s reckless foreign policy and embarrassing behavior so unbecoming of a U.S. president, the Democrats will clean house in next month’s midterms. You can read his Substack article, GOP Headed for Epic Electoral Wipe Out Thanks to Trump’s Forever War on Iran for the gory details.

I have to agree with Pyne. It’s going to be a political bloodbath. Trump has singlehandedly destroyed the GOP, and the results will reflect that. The question is, will Trump abide by the results or will he try to challenge them as “rigged” and tie the system up in legal knots?

As Michael Snyder reported, 44% Of Americans Have Trouble Paying For Basic Necessities And The Lifetime Cost Of The American Dream Has Risen To $5.3 Million. Many people who once lived comfortable middle-class lives are today struggling to get by.

The inflation numbers came out yesterday and they were not good. Prices rose sharply in September and inflation now sits at an annualized rate of 3.7 percent, up from 2.8 percent a year ago. Thos are the government numbers. The real numbers are likely much higher.

Instead of dealing with the hard economic realities like inflation and affordability, starting with ending the wasteful spending on foreign wars and adventures, Trump has almost daily acted in a way that’s guaranteed to grab headlines but won’t result in any meaningful improvement in the daily lives of Americans.

The relatively insignificant diesel deal Trump signed with Putin isn’t going to solve the global energy crisis Trump started by initiating the war on Iran, which led to the disruption of oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a secondary war between Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia, curtailing even more oil flows from the Saudis through the Red Sea and secondary pipelines.

The FBI’s raid on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home earlier this week isn’t going to result in any arrest or her being deported.

It’s all for show.

It’s designed for the sole purpose of pandering to the low-information voters, days before the midterms, in what’s left of Trump’s MAGA base. Most of the smarter voters have already left MAGA.

They see Trump for what he is. A man fixated on himself. Constantly promoting himself. Constantly taking credit for feats not accomplished. Constantly renaming things after himself. And he’s obsessed with Iran, a country who’s entire existence he’s vowed to end, presumably with a nuclear weapon, if they don’t submit to his demands for an “unconditional surrender.”

This war of obsession is throwing away American lives and treasure for an unattainable idea that if America can simply defeat this one country it will lead to a resurgence of U.S. hegemony in the Middle East and its control over world energy markets.

If you look at history, efforts to corner commodities’ markets fail more often than they succeed.

Trump’s “plan” to corner international energy markets and therefore starve China of the oil and gas it needs to fuel its rising economy, is going to backfire and hasten the collapse of the American empire. And it’s going to happen in typically grand Trumpian fashion. The loss heaped on Trump’s head will be so dramatic it will be impossible to spin it as a win.

Whether he realizes it or not, Trump is the opposite of a savior. He is a destroyer.

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