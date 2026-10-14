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Riv's avatar
Riv
Oct 14

Lunatic blasphemy!

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
Oct 14

He must think he is God. Notice who he is calling traitors...we the people who don't want his AI or data centers. Trump continued: “We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!”

The Left says, "NO KINGS," but there are benevolent kings. We have a dictator.

Want an example?

In the Big not-so Beautiful Bill, the federal government would control AI for 10 years, no state control. That is unconstitutional inasmuch as the federal government has only a few enumerated powers. The rest belongs to the states. The people had this removed from that BBB, and what did our Dictator in Chief do? He wrote an EO stating that ONLY the federal govt. would control AI for 10 years.

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