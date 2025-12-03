Leo’s Newsletter

Barbara Morris
6h

Muslims recently built their own city in Texas, of all places. They are not integrating; they are rapidly taking over where they can. They are in Congress and the Mayor of New York and other cities. What is wrong with the US? Why is this slow, pervasive takeover being tolerated?

I applaud Trump's efforts to stop the drug flow into the US. in my opinion, stopping the Muslim invasion of our country and legislatures should come first before anything else. Trump can't stop idiots from taking drugs and killing themselves, but he could stop the Muslim takeover if he really understood the importance of doing so.

Steve Emery
5h

🚨 Now that the lid has been completely blown off the Covid vaccine Psyop we’ve got some serious issues that ARE NOT being addressed by this Trump administration and it’s NOT acceptable. Most MAGA deplorable’s said all along, “well Trump was being lied too” by his Operation Warpspeed team led by Mike Pence, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci. So what’s the excuse now? In fact he rehired Deborah Birx to work on his unconstitutional Palantir surveillance program working out of Israel intelligence data bases which in and of itself is a slap in the face to all American citizens. What about Trump doing a 70 billion dollar deal with Pfizer and Bush globalist and deep state asset Pam Bondi dropping the case against their evil Jewish CEO Albert Bourla? Then a week later Trump insanely announces the launch of TrumpRX and in the same week brags about taking a Covid booster shot? Sorry folks but I’ve got serious concerns about Trump and this increasingly backstabbing Trump administration. The vaccine deployment and coresponding media propaganda push to get vaccinated is now known as the greatest medical orchestrated genocide in human history. The PCR tests have now been confirmed to have falsely diagnosed over 85% of people who were told to have Covid when in fact they did not. How many of them died being pushed into unnecessary deadly hospital protocols like Remdesivir and Ventilaters? My wife was one of them. She’s now dead due to kidney failure of which she was already on dialysis for and I have no doubt they convinced her to take Remdesivir. What about the millions of Americans now dead due to turbo cancers, blood clots, myocarditis, and numerous other side effects now proven to be attributed to the deadly vaccines! If you follow me you know I am utterly pissed off at Trump and can name in detail numerous reasons why and the fact more Americans seem blind to the betrayal is mind boggling. I will not stop fighting for the innocent murdered Americans slaughtered by Trumps own Operation Warpspeed which he still, to this day, defends. IT’S TOTAL INSANITY!! https://open.substack.com/pub/steve2r3wi/p/betrayed-by-trump?r=1ln4a0&utm_medium=ios

