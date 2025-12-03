NOTE: If you appreciate these investigative updates, which take time and money to produce, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to help keep me going into 2026. Or, you can make a one-time donation to my work here.

Anyone who still believes the Trump administration’s newly scheduled wars in Latin America are in any way related to stopping drugs from killing Americans is not paying attention to the full spectrum of policies coming out of this administration.

Instead of listening to Trump’s many bombastic public statements in a vacuum, let’s examine the record of his actions.

This administration has an obsession with drugs. Even known harmful drugs have been embraced and promoted by President Trump in his first and second terms.

There is now plenty of evidence that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed project, which he placed under the direction of former pharma executive General Gustav Perna and the U.S. military, led to mega-deaths in the United States and the world. Speed came at the cost of any valid clinical trials, with needles entering arms under Emergency Use Authorization with only two months of safety data on the FDA’s books. When it comes to experimental new medicines or treatments, you don’t gamble with people’s lives. There are reasons why it takes 10-15 years to get a vaccine through the approval process, but Trump was willing to make that gamble. And it paid off in the form of record profits for Pfizer and Moderna.

The latest evidence of that was just last week when Trump’s own FDA finally fessed up and told us the Covid shots led to the deaths of at least 10 children during trials (this is based on VAERS data which has been proven to be underreported by a factor of at least 10). This was kept hidden from the American public, along with all the other reams of evidence showing that the shots killed people of all ages and continues to do so.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of Americans report suffering vaccine injuries, as even The New York Times is reporting.

Trump continues to hold in high regard Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, a man on the level of Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele in terms of the amount of blood on his hands related to experimental treatments. Bourla teamed up with his friend Benjamin Netanyahu to use Israeli citizens as guinea pigs for his mRNA shots, never losing so much as a night’s sleep in the process even though Bourla is Jewish and should have winced at the idea of harming his own people in such a despicable way.

Yet, Trump hosted Bourla at the White House just a few weeks ago and heaped praise upon him as a brilliant businessman and wonderful human being.

But Trump’s celebration of the deadly Covid shots was not a one-off that we could say he learned from and strived for a better more responsible policy.

Trump openly and regularly pushes risky new drugs that come out of Big Pharma.

The latest of Trump’s drug projects are the smorgasbord of weight-loss drugs from Pfizer and other big drug companies.

My friend over at The Winepress, Jacob Thompson, posted a new article this week on the harmful effects of these weight-loss drugs. He notes that RFK Jr. previously derided these prescriptions as part of “the overmedicalization of our kids” in his “MAHA Report” in May, claiming doctors are being forced to prescribe them due to corporate greed.

In fact, Trump’s White House staff is run by a former Big Pharma lobbyist, Susie Wiles.

Wiles became co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs in February 2022.

As highlighted by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during the COVID-19 crisis – a role also played by the United Nations Foundation, another Mercury client; and Gilead Sciences, developer of the equally-rushed COVID-19 “therapeutic” Remdesivir, as critiqued in Science.

If none of this information makes you question Trump’s stated hatred for drug traffickers poisoning Americans, this last piece should. He just pardoned one of Latin America’s most notorious cocaine traffickers. Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández walked free from a West Virginia prison on Tuesday.

Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison for playing a central role in what the Biden administration deemed to be “one of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world.” Though Trump is blaming the conviction on Biden, much of the investigation began during Trump’s first term, with his now Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove acting as one of the lead investigators on the case.

So, the record is clear as it pertains to Trump and drugs. He loves them. He invites purveyors of legal and harmful drugs to the White House and he just pardoned one of the world’s most notorious traffickers of illegal drugs.

The legal drugs manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and so many other corporations are in many cases just as dangerous, and many of them just as addictive, as the drugs being funneled into America illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border. They probably kill as many or more people every year, not to mention cause chronic illnesses like early onset dementia, autism in babies, cancers, weakening of the muscle, bones and nervous systems.

The only difference is these drugs coming out of the American pharmaceutical industry are rubber stamped as “safe” and sold at massive profits by an industry that has an army of lobbyists and huge advertising accounts with mainstream media companies.

Yet, those who are even just suspected of trafficking the drugs not approved by our corrupt FDA get killed, blown out of the water, without so much as a trial, or even an interrogation to see if they are truly guilty. Our U.S. military acts as the judge, jury and executioner in one fell swoop, “eliminating” the alleged traffickers of the non-supported drugs, while the traffickers of the supported drugs, often just as harmful, get heaped with praise as medical saviors and great American businessmen.

It’s a story rich with hypocrisy and double standards.

If President Trump would give us the real reason he’s so hot to invade Venezuela, we could at least respect him, even if we didn’t agree with him. The real reason is that the United States wants to take possession of Venezuela’s incredibly rich and abundant natural resources. It has more oil reserves than any place in our hemisphere. It has gold. It has rare-earth minerals.

If we had any reputable generals or admirals, they would absolutely be defying the illegal orders to “kill everyone” on a speedboat “suspected” of carrying drugs. This war, like almost every other American war post-World War II, is being launched under false pretenses. For that reason, I cannot and will not support it.

Share