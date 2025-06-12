Is Putin really Hitler?
Part of the propaganda messaging the neocons love to repeat ad nauseam is that Russia is the new Nazi Germany and Putin is the modern Hitler. It makes good TV but what's the evidence for this?
The neocon war drums are beating louder than ever for the U.S. to go to war on multiple fronts with various rival nations — Russia, Iran, China. All three were mentioned as needing a beat down from the U.S. military at a June 11 Senate hearing dominated by the slithery slimy Lindsey Graham.
But it wasn’t just Graham.
The pro-war propaganda show started when General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the top military advisor to President Trump, told senators that he does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop at Ukraine if he succeeded in conquering the country.
Caine made the comment during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, where he appeared alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to address U.S. military posture and global threats.
When Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) asked whether he believed Putin would stop at Ukraine’s borders, Caine said, “I don’t think he is.”
Hegseth, who was asked the same question, responded more cautiously with: “Remains to be seen.”
Graham, a notorious Russia hater and neoconservative war hawk, dismissed Hegseth’s answer, and scolded him like an misbehaving first grader, stating:
“It doesn’t remain to be seen. [Putin] tells everybody around what he wants to do.”
Graham pointed to Russia’s stockpiling of weapons, reportedly over and above what is needed for the war in Ukraine.
Of course, the reason for such stockpiling should be obvious to any objective military analyst. Russia knows it’s not just fighting Ukraine. It’s the whole of NATO using Ukraine as its proxy war machine that Russia is up against. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio has admitted this. It’s the worst kept secret in Washington.
And the NATO war machine has continuously expanded over the years, deeper and deeper into Putin’s backyard. The leaders of France, Britain and Germany have all talked openly about their desires to make Ukraine a NATO member and send in their troops to help it fight Russia.
But Graham continues to push the tired old neocon narrative of an expansionist Russia, when all you need is a modern political map to see that the biggest threat to peace in Europe is an expanding NATO, encroaching closer and closer to Russian territory. NATO is up to 32 member states now, with Finland and Sweden the most recent additions. They’ve nearly completed the surrounding of Russia’s western flank. All that’s needed to complete that strategic maneuver is for Ukraine to join NATO.
All it would take to end this nasty Russia-Ukraine border war would be a bit of honesty and integrity. If you’re Trump, tell Putin that you realize past administrations have been spitting in your face and disrespecting your national-security interests and sign a guarantee that Ukraine won’t ever join NATO. Putin would likely end his “aggression” against Ukraine tomorrow if that guarantee were made, along with a few basic security measures. But Washington and its allies won’t do that.
To cover NATO’s own aggressive chess moves, Graham and his fellow neocons in the military-industrial-congressional-intelligence complex continue to accuse Russia of what NATO is guilty of doing. And, worse yet, they roll out the hyperbolic trope about “Russia is Nazi Germany. Putin is Hitler.” They did it again at Wednesday’s Senate hearing.
Graham said Hitler told everyone he wanted to “kill all the Jews,” arguing that Western leaders in the 1930s “miscalculated” and did not take Hitler’s words seriously, missing an opportunity to act early and head off the Holocaust.
“The danger of that is that like 50 million people get killed,” Graham said, referring to Putin. “So let’s don’t do that now.”
And, yet, Graham and General Caine never provided a shred of evidence that Putin has made public statements in any way comparable to those of Hitler. They just accuse him of it and we’re supposed to believe them.
Oh, don’t get me wrong. Putin has made threats. But his threats have always been tied directly to Western military escalations, crossing Russian redlines. You do this and I’ll do that.... This is the type of rhetoric President Trump uses almost daily, only worse. Trump repeatedly tells Iran that if it doesn’t sign his nuclear agreement he will bomb them into oblivion. Putin says he will bomb Germany if they allow Ukraine to fire German-made Taurus missiles into Russia and he’s Hitler.
I think the real source of the neocons’ anger toward Putin is, not his so-called “aggression” but rather his incredible restraint and refusal to take the West’s bait. He refuses to walk into the trap they have set for him. They’ve pulled out every trick in the book to provoke a Russian attack on a NATO member but Putin refuses to do so.
Let’s take an account of the damage done to Russia. With Western support, Ukraine has:
Blown up Putin’s Nordstream 2 gas pipeline
The British MI6 likely helped Ukraine plan last week’s devastating attack on Russia’s strategic bombers, according to former British diplomat Alastair Crook’s comments to Judge Andrew Napolitano.
They’ve fired almost nightly drone swarms into Russian cities and repeatedly hit Russian oil and gas facilities.
They’ve blown up civilian bridges and derailed passenger trains inside Russia.
They assassinated two top Russian generals in covert acts of terror.
Everyone knows the CIA and MI6 are, if nothing else, providing intelligence that helps Ukraine carry out these operations.
And yet, Putin still has not attacked anyone outside of Ukraine.
One of these days, when the West crosses one redline too many, Putin will make good on his threats. He will at some point send a hypersonic missile into the neighborhood of London, Berlin or Paris. And Lindsey Graham will, with a straight face, be the first to stand up, look straight into the cameras and say: See, I told you so, Putin is Hitler.
Am I the only one who sees through the hypocrisy of the neocons and their out-of-control war mongering? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
Lindsey Graham is insane, he always has been. Remember, along with McCain and Rubio and five others, he funded the rebels with arms who a year later murdered our men in Benghazi...I have no use for Graham.
As for Vladimir Putin, he has opened the churches in his country, he dedicated a monument to those who died from communism in his country. And he recognizes what is happening in America. His cities look like ours did in the 50s and 60s, clean and safe, while ours look like slums.
Read the following as it's very important:
Here is an amazing short speech. Seems few will watch a video, so I’ve transcribed it.
“We look in amazement at the processes under way in the countries which have been traditionally looked at as the standard-bearers of progress. Of course, the social and cultural shocks that are taking place in the United States and Western Europe are none of our business; we are keeping out of this.
“Some people in the west believe that an aggressive elimination of entire pages from their own history, ‘reverse discrimination’ against the majority in the interests of a minority, and the demand to give up the traditional notions of mother, father, family and even gender. They believe that all of these are the mileposts on the paths towards social renewal.
“The advocates of so-called ‘social progress’ believe they are introducing humanity to some kind of a new and better consciousness. Godspeed, hoist the flags as we say, go right ahead. The only thing I want to say now is that their prescriptions are not new at all.
“It may come as a surprise to some people, but Russia has been there already. After the 1917 Revolution, the Bolsheviks, relying on the dogmas of Marx and Engels, also said they would change existing ways and customs and not just political and economic ones, but the very notion of human morality and the foundations of a healthy society.
“The destruction of age-old values, religion and relations between people, up to and including the total rejection of family (we had that too), encouragement to inform on loved ones – all this was proclaimed progress, and by the way, was widely supported around the world back then and was quite fashionable, same as today.
“The fight for equality and against discrimination has turned into aggressive dogmatism bordering on absurdity when the works of the great authors of the past – such as Shakespeare – are no longer taught at schools or universities because their ideas are believed to be backwards. The classics are declared backward and ignorant of the importance of gender or race.
“In Hollywood, memos are distributed about proper storytelling and how many characters of what color or what gender should be in movies. This is even worse than the agitprop department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Countering acts of racism is a necessary and noble cause, but the new ‘cancel culture’ has turned it into ‘reverse discrimination,’ that is reverse racism.
“The obsessive emphasis on race is further dividing people, when the real fighters for civil rights dreamed precisely about erasing differences and refusing to divide people by skin color. I specifically asked my colleagues to find the following quote from Martin Luther King: ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by their character.’ This is the true value. However, things are turning out differently there.
“By the way, the absolute majority of Russian people do not think that the color of a person’s skin or their gender is an important matter. Each of us is a human being. That is what matters.
“In a number of western countries, the debate over men’s and women’s rights has turned into a perfect phantasmagoria. Zealots of these new approaches even go so far as to want to abolish these concepts altogether. Anyone who dares mention that men and women actually exist, which is a biological fact, risk being ostracized. ‘Parent number one’ and ‘parent number two,’ and ‘birthing parent’ instead of mother, and ‘human milk’ replacing ‘breast milk’ because it might upset the people who are unsure about their own gender.
“I repeat, this is nothing new; in the 1920s, the so-called Soviet Kulturetraegers also invented some new speak believing they were creating a new consciousness and changing values that way. Not to mention some truly monstrous things when children are taught from an early age that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa. That is, the teachers actually impose on them a choice we all supposedly have. They do so while shutting the parents out of the process and forcing the child to make decisions that can upend their entire life. They do not bother to consult with child psychologists – is a child at this age even capable of making a decision of this kind?
“Calling a spade, a spade, this verges on a crime against humanity, and it is being done in the name and under the banner of progress. Well, if someone likes this, let them do it. I have already mentioned that, in shaping our approaches, we will be guided by a healthy conservatism.
That was a few years ago, when passions on the international arena were not yet running as high as they are now although, of course, we can say that clouds were gathering even then. Now, when the world is going through a structural disruption, the importance of reasonable conservatism as the foundation for political course has been skyrocketed – precisely because of the multiplying risks and dangers, and the fragility of the reality around us.”
This monumental speech was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he met with the members of the Valdai Discussion Club in October of 2021.
Love him or hate him, his words ring true.
Yet, no politician in America has uttered such profound truth.
Quite obviously Mr. Putin is watching the disintegration of a once great culture and society into the same depths of depravity and evil that his nation underwent in the 1920s.
“The most effective way to destroy people, is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of history.” (George Orwell)
No, you are not the only one to see past the lies & propaganda. For all my life, I have heard nothing but USSR, now Russia, and Iran want to destroy the world. Be afraid! And yet here we are...still standing. At some point the little boy who cried wolf gets ignored. I hope people wake up soon & ignore little boys like Lindsey Graham, Mike Huckabee, & Tom Cotton. They aren't good. They are the pychopaths who want to destroy the world as we know it.