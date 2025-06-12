Leo’s Newsletter

Kelleigh Nelson
17h

Lindsey Graham is insane, he always has been. Remember, along with McCain and Rubio and five others, he funded the rebels with arms who a year later murdered our men in Benghazi...I have no use for Graham.

As for Vladimir Putin, he has opened the churches in his country, he dedicated a monument to those who died from communism in his country. And he recognizes what is happening in America. His cities look like ours did in the 50s and 60s, clean and safe, while ours look like slums.

Read the following as it's very important:

Here is an amazing short speech. Seems few will watch a video, so I’ve transcribed it.

“We look in amazement at the processes under way in the countries which have been traditionally looked at as the standard-bearers of progress. Of course, the social and cultural shocks that are taking place in the United States and Western Europe are none of our business; we are keeping out of this.

“Some people in the west believe that an aggressive elimination of entire pages from their own history, ‘reverse discrimination’ against the majority in the interests of a minority, and the demand to give up the traditional notions of mother, father, family and even gender. They believe that all of these are the mileposts on the paths towards social renewal.

“The advocates of so-called ‘social progress’ believe they are introducing humanity to some kind of a new and better consciousness. Godspeed, hoist the flags as we say, go right ahead. The only thing I want to say now is that their prescriptions are not new at all.

“It may come as a surprise to some people, but Russia has been there already. After the 1917 Revolution, the Bolsheviks, relying on the dogmas of Marx and Engels, also said they would change existing ways and customs and not just political and economic ones, but the very notion of human morality and the foundations of a healthy society.

“The destruction of age-old values, religion and relations between people, up to and including the total rejection of family (we had that too), encouragement to inform on loved ones – all this was proclaimed progress, and by the way, was widely supported around the world back then and was quite fashionable, same as today.

“The fight for equality and against discrimination has turned into aggressive dogmatism bordering on absurdity when the works of the great authors of the past – such as Shakespeare – are no longer taught at schools or universities because their ideas are believed to be backwards. The classics are declared backward and ignorant of the importance of gender or race.

“In Hollywood, memos are distributed about proper storytelling and how many characters of what color or what gender should be in movies. This is even worse than the agitprop department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Countering acts of racism is a necessary and noble cause, but the new ‘cancel culture’ has turned it into ‘reverse discrimination,’ that is reverse racism.

“The obsessive emphasis on race is further dividing people, when the real fighters for civil rights dreamed precisely about erasing differences and refusing to divide people by skin color. I specifically asked my colleagues to find the following quote from Martin Luther King: ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by their character.’ This is the true value. However, things are turning out differently there.

“By the way, the absolute majority of Russian people do not think that the color of a person’s skin or their gender is an important matter. Each of us is a human being. That is what matters.

“In a number of western countries, the debate over men’s and women’s rights has turned into a perfect phantasmagoria. Zealots of these new approaches even go so far as to want to abolish these concepts altogether. Anyone who dares mention that men and women actually exist, which is a biological fact, risk being ostracized. ‘Parent number one’ and ‘parent number two,’ and ‘birthing parent’ instead of mother, and ‘human milk’ replacing ‘breast milk’ because it might upset the people who are unsure about their own gender.

“I repeat, this is nothing new; in the 1920s, the so-called Soviet Kulturetraegers also invented some new speak believing they were creating a new consciousness and changing values that way. Not to mention some truly monstrous things when children are taught from an early age that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa. That is, the teachers actually impose on them a choice we all supposedly have. They do so while shutting the parents out of the process and forcing the child to make decisions that can upend their entire life. They do not bother to consult with child psychologists – is a child at this age even capable of making a decision of this kind?

“Calling a spade, a spade, this verges on a crime against humanity, and it is being done in the name and under the banner of progress. Well, if someone likes this, let them do it. I have already mentioned that, in shaping our approaches, we will be guided by a healthy conservatism.

That was a few years ago, when passions on the international arena were not yet running as high as they are now although, of course, we can say that clouds were gathering even then. Now, when the world is going through a structural disruption, the importance of reasonable conservatism as the foundation for political course has been skyrocketed – precisely because of the multiplying risks and dangers, and the fragility of the reality around us.”

This monumental speech was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he met with the members of the Valdai Discussion Club in October of 2021.

Love him or hate him, his words ring true.

Yet, no politician in America has uttered such profound truth.

Quite obviously Mr. Putin is watching the disintegration of a once great culture and society into the same depths of depravity and evil that his nation underwent in the 1920s.

“The most effective way to destroy people, is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of history.” (George Orwell)

1 reply
Tisha's avatar
Tisha
16h

No, you are not the only one to see past the lies & propaganda. For all my life, I have heard nothing but USSR, now Russia, and Iran want to destroy the world. Be afraid! And yet here we are...still standing. At some point the little boy who cried wolf gets ignored. I hope people wake up soon & ignore little boys like Lindsey Graham, Mike Huckabee, & Tom Cotton. They aren't good. They are the pychopaths who want to destroy the world as we know it.

