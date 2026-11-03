In what amounts to a pathetic and desperate Election Day PR stunt, President Trump announced the United States will stop giving $4 billion a year in foreign aid to Israel but will continue to sell weapons to its “greatest ally.”

Trump told Fox News during an Election Day phone call that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had allegedly approached him about the idea and that they have been talking about it for “a couple of years.”

Trump said Israel doesn’t need the money and it’s a lot for the U.S. to spend. But Trump also said that U.S. aid to Israel has become a Democratic talking point for candidates such as Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a vocal critic of Israel.

Even some conservatives who have supported Trump in the past have grown weary of the U.S.’s blank-check support for Israel.

“You can consider it barter. You can consider military aid or cash,” Trump said. “Look, we give them $4 billion of things and money, and they don’t need it. And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money.”

Most of what the U.S. gets in return for its $4 billion-a-year handouts to Israel is faulty, politically tainted “intelligence.”

When in 2002 the U.S. government, under former President George W. Bush, convinced the world that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, it was based on Israel feeding the Bush administration inaccurate intel.

Same for the bogus reports that Iran was “weeks away” from getting a nuclear weapon, starting back in 1994. Source? Israel.

And now, just today, it’s being reported by the NY Times that the Israelis have shared intelligence that Iran is planning to use chemical weapons against the U.S.-allied Gulf states. This is another completely baseless accusation meant to pressure the U.S. president into launching yet another round of expensive military attacks against Israel’s hated rival in the region.

The Israel lobby in Washington spent $30 million to defeat a single congressman, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, because he was the last Republican in Congress to oppose sending $4 billion every year to Israel.

“You’d have to be a fool to think they’re going to end this,” Massie said in a post to Facebook. “It’s a desperate Election Day lie.”

For starters, Trump has zero credibility. He is known to say one thing one day and then the direct opposite a week or two later, depending on what suits his own political interests at the moment. This alleged change of policy toward Israel is based on nothing. No formal document has been presented and Congress has not been included. Does anyone really believe that Trump is serious about shutting off the $4 billion a year cash flow to Israel?

Secondly, Trump was careful to word his announcement in a way that would not upset the mostly baby boomers in his party who have a strong belief that helping Israel is a biblical requirement of their Christian faith. This is why he said stopping all aid to Israel was fully agreed to by Netanyahu, as he wouldn’t want any voters in his base to think he was doing something that offended their Israeli hero.

So, Trump thinks he can kill two political birds with one stone, pandering to younger voters in the Republican Party who agree with Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene and the future of the Party while not offending older voters still loyal to Israel.

But if Trump intended the announcement to serve as a last-ditch effort to sway midterm votes, analysts told the Associated Press that it likely would fail.

Lastly, the bigger question should be this: Why is America still giving away money it doesn’t have to any country? Is it just Israel being cut off? The U.S. government has no right giving away hard-earned taxpayer dollars to foreign governments. Not when our country is $40 trillion in debt and teetering on economic collapse.

If a country has been hit by a natural disaster and needs help, that’s another issue. But to simply give out billions of dollars for no other reason than to use as leverage over other countries is patently wrong, not to mention wasteful.

Selling weapons of war to foreign countries is not only wasteful but morally wrong — especially when a supposedly allied nation uses American weapons to slaughter innocent civilians.

This is a reckless and immoral policy that I guarantee you neither Republicans nor Democrats have any intention of abandoning.

Trump, like he always does, is blowing smoke up our rear ends. His announcement today was pure theater, meant to sway votes from the under-50 crowd, with whom Trump’s Israel-first foreign policy is extremely unpopular, while at the same time tempering any criticism from older GOP voters who love sending their tax dollars to the Israeli government to be used for more wars.

Keep in mind, I am speaking in terms of general numbers. I do realize that not every conservative over the age of 50 is an Israel-firster and not everyone under that age is critical of Israeli policies related to its endless wars.

Fortunately, there are not nearly as many Americans in 2026 who still take Trump at his word, or believe anything he says. For anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear, they know this is a fraudulent presidency dealing in fraudulent “deals” based on fraudulent claims of bringing “peace” to a war-weary world. There will be no peace. Not under Trump and likely not under the next president. Only when the Prince of Peace returns will the kings of the earth stop bowing to the gods of war and bend a knee to the King of Righteousness.

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