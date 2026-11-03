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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
13h

Another Election Day stunt.

That is priceless about being warned that Iran is going to use chemical weapons against other gulf states. A WMD repeat. Worked once. They must be the chemicals and biological weapons that we gave Saddam to use against the Iranian’s. I’m sure that Saddam bequeathed them to Iran after we killed him and his family then stole their oil. Just a hunch. LOL

Just like the Iranians want a deal very badly. When they repeatedly say their deal is the MOU that we signed and then figuratively tore up. Or just like the $5000 for every American if we win.

Every dollar and weapons system that we give to genocidal Little Satan should STOP immediately. Hell will freeze over before that ever happens. Mossad has too much dirt on EVERYONE in DC.

The LIES never stop. They won’t with the demoRats either.

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Dora's avatar
Dora
13h

Hello Leo. I hope that you and yours are well. :-)

I have yet a minute to read this, however, I wonder if anyone recalls Orange Illuminati trumpuppet saying he will veto the NDAA unless all the i-s-r-a-e-l-i access/merger language is removed. (for starters)

Because I don't.

It's all an illusion.

Left and right. East and west. Communist and Zionist. Coke and pepsi. Nazi and marxist/leninist/maoist/commie. Etc.

All Kabal-owned.

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