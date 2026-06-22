Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo Hohmann's avatar
Leo Hohmann
10h

Then specify exactly what’s untruthful Kelly and we can debate that but don’t just come on here and disparage an entire article that I thought was important, without providing any evidence to back up your position.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
12h

More and more of us can't trust the media industrial complex anymore. No matter the issue/subject, they're biased and report biased "news" curated to influence, not to inform. . Here's another example. 😤

Thank you Leo!

Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture