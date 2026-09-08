Another so-called conspiracy theory has been proven true. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew at least 10 days before the October 7, 2023, terror attack on an Israeli music festival, that an attack was imminent. He sat on his hands and did nothing. More than 1,000 innocent people were killed.

Not only did Netanyahu know the attack was coming, he was explicitly warned about it by a highly placed leader of a friendly Muslim country. And he bypassed his own intelligence, which also had reason to suspect an attack was coming.

Below is an excerpt from i24 News in Israel: