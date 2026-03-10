Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin's avatar
Justin
19hEdited

Thank you for letting us know. This recent phenomenon of reposting old news is getting OOOLD. It's not you. It's these video platforms and authors or AI channels. VERY frustrating!

Reply
Share
Al's avatar
Al
19h

Maybe the problem is that you are wanting too much to criticize Israel than to carefully vet your sources? I used to to listen to you with interest and felt edified. Not so much anymore.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture