I have taken down my previous post after realizing that the Newsmax report on which it was based was actually from 2023 and the legislation banning Christian evangelism in Israel has apparently not been brought back up. As is often the case, old videos get reposted as if they are new, and I am usually pretty good about catching them but this time I got snookered. While it is true the bill was introduced in the Israeli Knesset, the bill did not pass in 2023 and has not been reintroduced since. My apologies for the confusion.