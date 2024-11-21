Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a 7-minute speech Thursday and explained that Russia used a new medium-range missile with a hypersonic payload in its strike on Ukraine. It was essentially a test that worked perfectly.

As part of what Putin called a “combat test,” the hypersonic missile, dubbed Hazel, successfully struck a military-industrial facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Russian president added.

The strike was a response to Ukrainian attacks on military facilities located on internationally recognized Russian territory, the president stated. Kiev’s forces launched the strikes on Tuesday and Thursday, using US-made ATACMS and HIMARS systems as well as British-made Storm Shadow missiles, he said.

The Storm Shadow attacks led to at least one Russian death and multiple injuries, Putin said. He said it is becoming a global war.

You can watch Putin’s entire 7-minute speech here.

On Thursday, Russian officials also threatened to attack a new U.S. ballistic missile base in Poland with what a Kremlin spokeswoman called “advanced weapons.” The base just opened on November 13.

“Given the nature and level of threats posed by such Western military facilities, the missile defense base in Poland has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to Reuters on Thursday.

Moscow reserves the right to strike the military facilities of countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin has said.

The head of state gave a public address on Thursday, promising a decisive response to any aggression.

“We will determine the targets during further tests of our newest missile systems based on the threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Putin stated.

The president continued: “We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

According to Putin, the United States has ravaged the international security system, raising the risk of a “global conflict.”

So far the White House has been mum on these developments and the U.S. media has only lightly reported them.

The reason for the quiet response from Washington appears to me to be an intentional effort to keep Americans uninformed about this war which is now on an escalation ladder that is getting close to the point of no return, if it hasn’t already reached that point. When it hits that point, nuclear war is inevitable and nobody will be able to stop it, not even Donald Trump.

When Putin finally does respond to Washington’s very intentional and reckless provocations, after the NATO countries have crossed every clearly marked red line drawn by Putin, the Western media will characterize him as the aggressor who needs to be confronted militarily.

Because most Americans are ignorant of what’s been going on leading up to Putin’s inevitable response, they will buy the lies about Putin being another Hitler who must be stopped at all cost.

The U.S. and U.K. are known throughout modern history for weaving these kinds of deceptive war-making narratives. They provoke their enemies into an attack while manipulating the media messaging that is allowed to get through to everyday Americans and Brits.

It worked in World War I when the Brits used this strategy, and it’s been perfected over the years. The years of British conniving aimed at deliberately provoking Germany into starting World War I has been documented in the excellent book, Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War, by Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor. This book is a must-read if you intend to understand what’s going on today with Russia and Ukraine.

Sometimes, the provoked response from America’s enemies isn’t even real. Like the Gulf of Tonkin incident that triggered the U.S. involvement in Vietnam in August 1964. The alleged attack by the North Vietnamese never occurred.

The U.S. Naval Institute writes this about the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

“Questions about the Gulf of Tonkin incidents have persisted for more than 40 years. But once-classified documents and tapes released in the past several years, combined with previously uncovered facts, make clear that high government officials distorted facts and deceived the American public about events that led to full U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.”

It happened again in 2003, when U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell stood before the United Nations and told a completely fabricated story about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction. Another lie that Americans, including American Christians, swallowed whole.

The truth about these false narratives eventually comes out, but only years later when nobody cares or is paying attention.

So now we find ourselves at a very dangerous point, once again, in our history when corrupt leaders are seeking to deceive us into supporting another war. Only this time they have the utter audacity to target their provocations against a rival member of the nuclear club, the most heavily armed nuclear nation on Earth, Russia. Only an insane demoniac would push such a reckless policy.

A cyber attack or something big is likely on the near horizon, a Black Swan event that will be blamed on Russia or China or both, and that will launch full-scale World War III.

Yes, we are ruled by people who are that evil.

