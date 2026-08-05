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Temporal Witness's avatar
Temporal Witness
10h

"New white paper by group of Western scholars calls for cutting the world’s population by at least half, from 8 billion down to 4 billion or less. The pieces are falling into place for that to happen."

It's called a Great Reset. It happened in the 1800s and it's happening again.

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Brad Keefer Sr.'s avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.
10h

We throw in this extreme La Niña, that’s supposed to be the worst ever, and probably man made by their manipulation…1/2 the population seems doable! Seems to me to that with 3/4 of the data centers in the world being in the US…is a way of depopulation here because there won’t be enough water and electricity for everyone and data centers will have priority! Thanks brother

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