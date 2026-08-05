I have been saying since the Covid psyop was rolled out in 2020 that in order to understand what’s going on in the world you must know that the overriding principle driving the policies of globalist power elites is to drastically depopulate the world, and that Covid was just the first shot fired across the bow toward that eventuality.

Global fertility rates have plummeted to near record lows since the mRNA vaccines were mass injected into people’s bodies starting in late 2020. I don’t believe that’s a coincidence. Healthcare has become totally unaffordable for a growing segment of the population even in wealthy countries like America, and even those who can afford to keep their insurance are receiving AI-driven healthcare that is of inferior quality. But the doctor’s office is not the only means of population reduction. That’s just the beginning.

The elitist goal of mass depopulation was plastered in no uncertain terms on the Georgia Guidestones and the timing and manner in which that monument was destroyed in July 2022 seemed questionable, to say the least. Among the 10 principles for sustainable living posted on that monument near Elberton, Georgia, was reducing the global population down to around 500 million, in order to bring humanity into proper “balance” with nature.

I have always maintained that the 500 million goal was probably too aggressive to achieve but that a more realistic goal was to cut the world population in half, taking it from 8 billion down to around 4 billion.

Low and behold, a new scientific study has just been released calling for exactly that.

Scientists propose ‘final sustainable solution’ they’re not calling genocide

A group of 11 scientists published a paper on July 26, 2026, in the Sustainable Development Journal the suggests that cutting the world’s population in half would lead to habitat recovery, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, less conflict over resources and less poverty. Some of the authors stated a population as low as 1 billion to 3 billion would be ideal, but all agreed it should not be above 4 billion.

The article states:

“We show that slowing and gradually reversing population growth to 4 billion or less by 2200, while moderating per capita impacts, is the path toward sustainability.”

The paper never says exactly how the world should go about reducing the population by such drastic amounts.

The paper states:

Some who have worked the numbers conclude we have already far surpassed sustainable levels of both population and per capita consumption. For example, Lianos and Pseiridis (2016) calculated the sustainable (overshoot-free) population at 3.1 billion living on the global 2011 average income. Dasgupta et al. (2023), using a different method, reached a roughly similar conclusion. Whitmore (2024) estimates the long-term carrying capacity of the planet as “2.5 billion with current resource usage, and 8 billion with one third of current resource usage.” Willey (2000) presents an argument that a population around 1 billion would be sustainable for “a good quality of life available to everyone everywhere.”

The culling of humanity is presented by the paper’s authors as a gradual, slow reduction of human life on the planet. Of course, it would be too shocking to tell the truth about the timing of the mass die off, likely within the next three to five years, perhaps seven to 10 at the most. That would look too suspicious, and beg the question of what could possibly cause so many people to die in such a short span of time. So they stretched the stated timeframe out 174 years to the year 2200.

At the same time, we see major nuclear powers rewriting their nuclear doctrines. Russia did this a couple of years ago in light of the Ukraine war.

And now the U.S. Pentagon confirms it is rewriting its nuclear doctrine “in preparation for potential war with Russia and China.”

According to an exclusive NBC News report, Defense Department policy chief Elbridge Colby is drafting the new strategy where nuclear weapons are concerned, involving shorter-range tactical munitions. This is reportedly in case the U.S. finds itself in a conflict with Russia and China.

NBC spoke to five sources familiar with the plans led by Colby, which are said to depart from decades of U.S. nuclear doctrine. The sources say the new draft “emphasizes the possible use of shorter-range tactical weapons in case of a regional war with China or Russia.”

It focuses on tactical options, with shorter-range weapons specifically designed for battlefield use, instead of the long-range weaponry used in Cold War deterrence.

The timing of this announcement is no accident. The U.S. finds itself locked into a potential war of attrition with Iran that is not going well and if it continues on the current path, it will eventually lead to war with Russia and China. The U.S. is by all accounts running out of munitions, including major stand-off missile systems like the Tomahawk and JASSM cruise missiles, as well as interceptors used in air defense.

I wrote about this a couple of weeks ago and proffered the question: What happens when the U.S. runs out of conventional weapons with which to strike Iran?

Well, that’s where the amended nuclear doctrine comes into play. No longer will it be an existential threat to the U.S. homeland that triggers an intercontinental nuclear response. It could now be something as simple as we have no other options left in a regional war of attrition with Iran so we are going to attach a tactical nuclear warhead to a Tomahawk missile and launch it from a U.S. warship into Tehran.

That sounds reasonable enough on paper to some, but they are short-sighted. The thinking is that if the U.S. were to resort to nuclear weapons against Iran, Russia and China would sit back and do nothing as long as it wasn’t a large warhead that affects surrounding countries. I don’t agree with that analysis. I believe using nuclear weapons, no matter how “small,” will be a major escalation almost guaranteed to draw an equally devastating response against the U.S. from Russia and/or China.

With the superpowers all rewriting their nuclear doctrines, the chances of all-out nuclear war have been greatly enhanced. But you won’t hear that from the mainstream corporate media. It’s almost like they want people to be completely surprised and caught off guard when it happens.

That, combined with continued developments in the area of biological weapons and vaccines, could trigger another pandemic. Famine is also now guaranteed thanks to Trump’s Iran war that has led to shortages of critical fertilizers getting to farmers in time for the current growing season. If a second consecutive growing season is affected, you double the number of people left to starve. Mass migration will be triggered by famine, and that means social unrest in wealthier countries that are unable to handle the sudden influx of starving migrants. Civil wars also do a great job of reducing populations.

It all adds up to extreme depopulation. And I don’t believe it will take until the year 2200 for the globalists to realize their stated goal of halving the global population.

All of the factors needed to cull the population are converging, with war, pestilence, famine and economic collapse all in the offing over the next few years.

This will set the stage for an all-new system of global governance focused on the digitalization of human identities and paper fiat currencies being replaced with tokenized assets and digital/programmable currencies. Controlling 8 billion people through these types of AI-driven systems will be difficult to pull off. It would require too many data centers draining too much energy from the system. To achieve “sustainability,” they need to get that number down to 3 or 4 billion humans.

And guess whose kids won’t be sent to the war fronts or injected with cancer-causing serums? That’s right, the billionaire elites.

The Bible says, “My people perish for lack of knowledge.” Don’t let yourself or your family get ensnared in the government psyops that will lead to premature death. Vaccines anyone? Want to sign up for the military? How about some poisonous ultra-processed food, or some lab-grown “cultured meat” grown from animal cancer cells? Your answer to all of these should be a resounding NO!

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