Samuel Tunick was arrested and charged with a federal crime after he wiped his cellphone at the Atlanta Airport on Jan. 24, 2025 | Photo credit/ Gadget Review

We’ve been told by the globalist power elites for years now that we will “own nothing and be happy,” but now they’ve taken that mantra to a new extreme.

Are you aware, for instance, that the federal government now considers it a crime for you to wipe your personal data from your personal cellphone?

All they have to do is say you were under investigation and that makes the phone erasure a federal crime. It’s a new interpretation of an old law.

An American citizen found out the hard way that this is the case, that once you check into an airport, you have no more rights to privacy, even to the point of your cellphone data.

The tech journal Gadget Review reports that a federal case in Atlanta is raising questions about a privacy-focused mobile phone app, with prosecutors arguing that its features were used to erase evidence. The U.S. Department of Justice is attempting to prosecute Atlanta resident Samuel Tunick under a federal statute that makes it a crime to destroy property in an effort to prevent it from being seized.

The case involves Tunick’s use of GrapheneOS, a perfectly legal, open-source operating system that works on Google Pixel phones and lets users enter a passcode to wipe a device clean.

Here’s how it went down:

January 24, 2025: Customs and Border Patrol agents demanded Tunick’s phone and passcode at the border as he’d returned from a trip to the Dominican Republic and was stopped for questioning; he provided a code that allegedly wiped the device.

Prosecutors charged him under 18 U.S.C. § 2232(a) , a federal statute dating back to 1940 (last amended in 2000) designed for physical evidence destruction, like torching a warehouse before a raid.

Tunick’s defense attorney could identify only one prior case using this statute in a remotely similar context, involving physical evidence in a drug trafficking matter.

He has pleaded not guilty; the case remains ongoing as of July 2026. If convicted he could get up to five years in prison, plus a fine of $10,000.

Gadget Review writes:

Experts said the legal approach is unusual and may be the first time the law has been aimed at an operating system. “It’s concerning – and sends the message that [GrapheneOS] is criminal by default,” said Christophe Boutry, a cybersecurity and surveillance expert. Boutry and Bill Buddington, senior staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, both said they had not seen a similar case.

According to court testimony, federal agents had already circulated Tunick’s name and photo internally, saying he was under investigation for “suspected terrorism activities” because of his alleged association with the movement against the Cop City police-training facility in Atlanta.

Guilt by association is now a crime in the eyes of the feds.

For those not familiar, Cop City is a massive training facility for the militarization of local police departments with funding from billionaires with ties to the state of Israel. That’s not a bad thing to be fighting against, but it’s enough to get you on a federal watchlist in America.

Notice they don’t say Mr. Tunick committed any terrorist acts. All they have on the guy is that he has communicated with Cop City activists in the past. They apparently knew this from monitoring his phone activity.

Runa Sandvik, founder of security consultancy Granitt, told Gadget Review:

“I have not seen this before, though I’ve discussed the potential scenario with activists and journalists over the years.”

CBP agents also asserted they needed no warrant because Tunick had not yet legally crossed the border — a position reflecting the government’s long-standing claim of broad search authority at ports of entry.

What This Means for Your Phone When You Travel

Sandvik’s advice for travelers isn’t reassuring. She told the tech journal: “With a little planning ahead of time, you can always download the data you need once you get to where you’re going.”

Practical approaches include:

travel phones

cloud-based workflows

pre-departure wipes with post-arrival restores

The Electronic Frontier Foundation maintains similar guidance on protecting data at the border, emphasizing minimal local storage over in-situ countermeasures. Concerns about government access to devices have also fueled reports of apps secretly tracking users without consent.

The indictment itself reads like a warning shot aimed at anyone relying on privacy tools under pressure.

Gadget Review concludes:

“The Atlanta federal court’s ruling on the suppression motion is expected later this year. If the government’s theory survives, activating a built-in phone feature during a border search becomes criminal obstruction for every traveler carrying a locked device through U.S. Customs. That’s not a niche activist problem. That’s everyone’s problem.”

If the techno-fascists get their way, you will definitely own nothing in the new Amerika. Not your data, not your facial likeness, not your life or your thoughts. They claim title to all of it. And if you aren’t happy about it? Well, you can just spend some time in the D.C. gulag or some other hellhole as a designated thought criminal.

My advice is to stay away from airports unless you absolutely have to use one. This is not your grandfather’s America.

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