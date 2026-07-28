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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
6h

“own nothing and be happy”

Pretty soon we won’t even be able to own ourselves and will end up becoming a slave.

If we haven’t become one already ???

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
6h

I remember dropping my phone in the toilet once. Accidents happen.

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