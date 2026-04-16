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Peaceful one's avatar
Peaceful one
10h

Well, just because he is willing to give up his rights doesn't mean the American people are willing to. A "Crisis" will always come along to justify the trampling of the rights of the people. How about we all just agree there are no crises, only manufactured lies to convince the people to lockdown or fun for cover. How about power to the people again?

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
10hEdited

I'm not sure why people are surprised that Trump did this. He resigned FISA Sec. 702 into law during his first administration; and Tulsi Gabbard supported it in this new administration. Trump and company say one thing and do the exact opposite.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/tulsi-gabbard-director-of-national

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