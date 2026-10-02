My worst suspicions have now been confirmed. TIME and several other news organizations are reporting today that Trump consulted the AI chatbot Grok before making the decision to invade Venezuela and kidnap its president in January.

Given Trump’s outsized support for all things AI, including the construction of thousands of AI data-collection centers and his recent rebranding of artificial intelligence as “super intelligence,” we now know for a fact that he has a personal relationship with this technology and is at least partially dependent upon it for performing the duties of his office.

The AI watchdog organization OECD.ai reports as follows: