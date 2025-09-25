Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.'s avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.
7h

Everything in the government is a script being played out, Trump included. Everyone should look into and connect the dots on the Utah incident …..ya might see the good ole CIA there too! Remember Jesus told us first and foremost regarding the end days was, “Don’t be deceived!” Trust the Scriptures!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
RE Nichols's avatar
RE Nichols
6h

Beware of the rich and famous.

Beware of those who are great in the eyes of this world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture