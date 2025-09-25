President Donald Trump told the nation that the Epstein affair was a hoax. There was no client list and there was no blackmail carried out by the disgraced billionaire pedophile. Trump will likely soon regret that he made that statement.

Senior Justice Department investigator Glenn Prager dropped a bombshell in a recent whistleblower audiotape released by journalist James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media Group.

Jeffrey Epstein was working with the CIA, Prager says, and he also said that rapes occurred while Bill Clinton was on Epstein’s private plane, the Lolita Express.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released audio of Glenn Prager discussing the DOJ’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Prager served as an Inspector overseeing sensitive investigations involving the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, US Marshals Service, ATF and the US Attorney’s Offices.

Prager was overheard by what O’Keefe calls a “citizen journalist” at a Phoenix airport on September 8, 2025, dropping Epstein bombshells.

“I’ve seen all the itineraries. I’ve interviewed all the victims. There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others,” Glenn Prager was overheard saying, adding that, “While the Clintons were on the plane, while Bill Clinton was on the plane, there were rapes that occurred.

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel,” he added.

Glenn Prager said Epstein was CIA, adding:

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.”

O’Keefe posted to X.

“Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’ — Confirms ‘Rapes Occurred While Bill Clinton Was on the Plane’ — Says of President Trump, “He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People… He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There.”

I would say this. We all need to pray for James O’Keefe. In the new era of assassinations in which we live, I would posit that O’Keefe, by releasing this information, is in great danger. His source, Mr. Prager, also should be in our prayers.

