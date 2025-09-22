Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
1d

"The war is not meant to be won; it is meant to be continuous." George Orwell.

This isn't rocket science. Just look at the stock price history of Raytheon, Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin.........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judith Orr's avatar
Judith Orr
1d

Tell it like it is!

So much for the First Amendment.

Okay, boys and girls, can anyone tell me what comes after the number one??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture