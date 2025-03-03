British Prime Minister Keir Starmer closed out what amounted to a war summit in London Sunday by pledging more billions for missiles to Ukraine and committing to British “boots on the ground and planes in the sky.”

He called for a “coalition of the willing” to bolster his war effort against Russia. No longer satisfied to use Ukraine as a proxy, he now wants to sacrifice his own nation’s sons and daughters. If he and his evil twin in Paris can get their way, they will launch strikes against Russia, get their soldiers killed, then play the victim and hope this is enough to drag America into their self-provoked war with Russia. At that point, all bets are off and we launch recklessly into World War III.

Watch Starmer, below, addressing his fellow Europeans, saying they are doubling down on their support for Ukraine in its border war with Russia. Remember as you listen to Starmer’s rantings, Ukraine is not a NATO member, but the Euro-elites talk about the country as if it is, with no risk, even the risk of nuclear holocaust, being too high for the preservation of this one country’s borders. Ask yourself, why? Why is this country’s borders so sacred, when so many other countries around the world have ongoing border disputes and nobody cares?

Zelensky has previously said European partners would need to station 100,000 to 150,000 soldiers in Ukraine to effectively deter Russia. The U.S. has ruled out sending its own troops so that means Europe will have to go it alone.

The U.K. and France are considering deploying a much smaller European-led peacekeeping force with up to 30,000 soldiers, the Telegraph reported.

Apart from the U.K., Canada and France, other countries remain cautious about sending their troops to Ukraine, citing concerns over the escalation and limited military resources, according to the Washington Post.

Starmer said world leaders had agreed to keep military aid flowing to Ukraine, and to continue to help the country bolster its defense capabilities in the event of a peace deal.

He also announced a new $3 billion loan for Ukraine backed by profits from frozen Russian assets, and $2 billion in export finance for the country to purchase missiles.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who seems to be Europe’s only sane leader, said Europe chose war instead of peace at the London summit, adding:

“This is bad, dangerous and mistaken.”

Slovakia’s Robert Fico has also announced he has opted his country out of Europe’s war plan.

Canada’s lame-duck prime minister, Justin Trudeau, of course, is all in. He said over the weekend that Canada would also commit troops to a military coalition if needed to keep the war going in Ukraine.

Not only do Britain, France and Canada not have sufficiently trained troops in sufficient numbers ready to go against Russia, but these countries also do not have the industrial capacity to churn out enough weapons and ammunition that such a fight would require. Remember, the Russians are outproducing NATO countries 3 to 1 on the production of the all-important 155mm shells so crucial to the meat-grinder war going on in Ukraine. They know they can’t go it alone, but they are calling Donald Trump’s bluff, trying to force his hand to join their war plan. But Trump made it pretty clear over the last couple of weeks that he doesn’t consider this Russia-Ukraine border war to be America’s fight. He wants it over.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said Zelensky’s statement Monday to AP that the war could last a very long time, was “the worst statement that could have been made, and America will not put up with it for much longer. It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly they cannot do the job without the U.S. Probably not a good statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they Thinking?”

Donald Trump seems to be trying to realign the world by drawing Russia away from China and into the U.S. orbit. That, if he can pull it off, would be a monumental achievement, and one that would make the world a much safer place.

Russia never saw China as its natural ally. It was forced to explore that relationship by unrelenting lies and provocations from NATO, which has encircled Russia’s western flank over the last 20 years by allowing Romania, Poland, Finland, the Baltic nations and Sweden, among others, into its anti-Russia military alliance while at the same time offering membership to Ukraine. That sole act of courting Ukraine for NATO membership amounted to a declaration of war against Russia, but what the Europeans didn’t bank on was Donald Trump coming in and tearing up their plans for destabilizing Russia, fomenting a regime change and stealing its resources. That was always the plan, as evidenced by a June 23, 2022 congressional hearing titled “Decolonizing Russia: A Moral and Strategic Imperative.”

After the overthrow of the USSR, as reported by Ben Norton, the neoconservative operative and future Vice President Dick Cheney wanted to slice up Russia into several smaller countries. Former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski even published an article in elite Foreign Affairs magazine in 1997 proposing to create a “loosely confederated Russia – composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic.”

They believe if they can just replace Putin and install a Western puppet, they’ll achieve this unrealistic pipe dream.

The June 23, 2022 hearing before Congress was organized by the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), known more commonly as the Helsinki Commission.

You can listen and take in some of this organization’s Russophobic positions and distortions of history in the video below, taken directly from the June 2022 hearing.

