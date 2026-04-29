Just when you thought the war drums couldn’t be any louder, with extremist Israel-firsters pushing for continuing and expanding the killing fields in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and beyond, and with the neocons hinting of an upcoming invasion of Cuba, along comes the ultimate King of war, King Charles.

Charles addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, April 28, and his message was clear.

There is more war getting ready to break out, not less, and we should ignore any talks of peace or of any sort of “Golden Age” of peace and prosperity.

Get ready for war, with the inevitable famine trailing right behind.

Because Charles wants the U.S. to join Europe in yet another big war, one that he has been hoping for with all his heart for a very long time.

That’s the war against Russia. But he can’t launch it on his own. He needs America to play a leading role.

Trump may be fixated on edging China out of its energy lifeline in an effort to restore American global economic dominance.

But Charles came to Washington to remind him that we also must take on Russia to ensure our shared Western “safety.”

Here’s what he said, which elicited an ecstatic response from the war whores in Congress:

“Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people. It is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace. From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting icecaps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other’s defense, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries. “Our defense, intelligence and security ties are hard-wired together through relationships measured not in years, but in decades.”

If you were like me and were naive enough, at one time in my life, to think we fought a war to decouple ourselves from this British warmongering spirit, you found out that was a historic fiction. We are joined at the hip. Nothing against the British people. It’s their government and their king I want nothing to do with.

Russia is “weak,” but the war with it will be long, said British Chief of the Defence Staff Anthony Radakin at a June 2025 meeting of the British Parliament's Defence Committee. At the same time, the admiral called Russia "the main security threat” to Europe.

According to another British military expert, NATO countries could be involved in a war with Russia by 2027. Ed Arnold from the British think tank Royal United Services Institute predicted this in an April 2025 interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

So it makes sense that in 2026, King Charles would come to Washington talking up war with Russia. We are apparently just one year away from the scheduled conflict.

Charles also acknowledged the recent (faked?) assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and highlighted the “shared history and values between our two nations.”

In a speech that lasted only 30 minutes, Charles used the word “shared” nine times. “Shared values.”

“Shared democratic values.”

“Shared history.”

“Shared resilience.”

“Shared prosperity.”

“Shared responsibility.”

He was clearly pandering to Trump’s ego, because he knows that’s the easiest route to getting what he wants from the narcissist in chief. You can read the transcript of the entire Charles speech here.

Charles, the ultimate Malthusian, channeled his glory days as the godfather of the “Earth Charter” sustainability movement by invoking the “shared responsibility to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset.” This may sound wonderful, but safeguarding nature in accordance with the globalist vision espoused by Charles calls for all the sacrifices to be paid by average people while he and his billionaire friends go on living it up with the finest steaks, expensive gas-guzzling cars, and jet-setting travel schedules. For the rest of us, we get to eat bugs and fake lab-grown meat, get priced out of our automobiles and out of our homes in favor of tiny high-rise apartments in 15-minute cities. That’s their idea of safeguarding nature: fewer human beings on the planet using far less of the earth’s resources. Of course what better way to force energy austerity upon us than by starting new wars that trigger the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of the world’s oil supply flows?

These Luciferian power elites know they can’t get the masses to accept such a diminished lifestyle without first triggering more and bigger wars, ending in a smaller more compliant global population. They know that war breeds famine and desperation, and desperation breeds compliance.

You could almost hear the military-industrial complex salivating in the background as Charles summoned the demons of war against Russia. Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, and the rest of the fascist corporate grifters are all chomping at the bit to get things started even more than they already are.

This is why I have been warning, really since the end of the last big manufactured crisis, Covid-19, for people to prepare themselves, mentally if nothing else, for the next big crisis, which will be World War III, potentially kicking off simultaneously with rampant civil strife, food riots, etc., on the domestic front. The likelihood of violent, even war-like conditions coming to a city near you is higher than it’s ever been post-World War II if you live in the United States or Europe.

Why have I been telling people to prepare for war? Because the most powerful people in the world want it. We can argue over why they want it, but the fact is they do. They’ve been openly talking about it for the last four years.

The age of global coexistence is not coming to an end, it’s at its end. The days when rival Great Powers sat down at a table and hammered out agreements on how to deal with each other peacefully, are over.

When they get to the point of blockading major global shipping chokepoints crucial to the movement of petroleum and fertilizers, and attacking and burning down oil refineries worldwide (there have been dozens of supposedly random “fires” in the last month across multiple countries), we need to read the tea leaves and prepare for the worst.

Even when they do sit down and talk, it’s only to buy time to rearm for their next military confrontation.

A retired 4-star general who sits on the boards of key think tanks and moonlights as a contributing commentator for Fox News, even said this week that the U.S. should warn Iran’s diplomatic delegation that if they don’t accept a deal on Washington’s terms, they will be targeted for assassination. That retired general is Gen. Jack Keane, a familiar talking head on Fox, who may be the most satanic military man in America today. His entire schtick is for America to bully and kill its way to restoring its fading empire. How anyone can listen to him without wanting to vomit is beyond me. They must suffer from the same blood lust as Keane.

Fast-forward to the 21:30 mark in the video below and listen through at least the 27-minute mark for information on Gen. Keane’s insane advice to President Trump.

Unfortunately, this type of war criminality isn’t just coming from one retired general.

Similar things have been stated by Senator Lindsey Graham.

The president himself talks openly, brags, about annihilating an entire civilization. Don’t forget that tweet from a few weeks ago.

More recently, Trump posted to his social media accounts on April 29 a picture of himself holding a machine gun, wearing dark sunglasses, with the words “No more Mr. Nice Guy.” True to his gangster form.

This post made me wonder, do “nice guys” kidnap foreign leaders and steal their oil?

Do nice guys send cruise missiles into elementary schools, killing 168 little girls between the ages of 8 and 12?

Do nice guys blow up unarmed fishing boats in international waters, claiming, without showing any evidence, that they are running drugs?

Do nice guys use the U.S. military infrastructure to launch Operation Warp Speed and inject 80 percent of Americans with a harmful mRNA gene-therapy bioweapon, then brag about how they saved the world?

I’ve never heard a U.S. president, or any Western leader, talk like this or act like this in my lifetime.

But the problem is much bigger than Trump. Because Trump would not be in office and playing the role of the destroyer if globalist financial elites and tech oligarchs did not want him there.

We are not just witnessing the bizarre rantings of a deranged madman. Someone has gotten to him and told him that he can get away with this. He will go down in history as the most famous American president if he goes along with the script laid out for him, that of a military conqueror.

And to make matters worse, Trump believes he’s got God on his side. He often refers to himself in messianic terms, and he’s had spiritual leaders whispering in his ear that anything he puts his hand to will succeed.

These are crazed lunatics. Malthusians. Depopulation fanatics. WEF’rs. Whatever you wish to call them. In the end they all have one thing in common, they work for Satan.

I believe the likely scenario is to foment so much war and famine that the world ends up with a much smaller human population, and those who remain alive will be in such dire straits that they will beg for the very medicine the oligarchs have waiting in the wings – a new global digital currency that will command more purchasing power than the old paper currencies, but will only be available to those willing to be digitally marked, tracked and scored to make sure they are in complete compliance with the dictates of the new world superstate.

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