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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
8h

Good piece, Leo.

People ought not forget that he signed NPSM-7 and other similar EOs that explictly define someone a domestic terrorist if they are "anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Christian" -- which can literally mean anything because those definitions are so broad. Then factor in how Trump and the admin are treating those who dare question the AI rollout, data centers, Palantir, Flock, etc., and especially if you don't embrace his stupid "Super Intellingence" rename.

In other words, if you disagree with the regime, you are a terrorist. DO NOT expect this to go away next year or when the next president and administration takes over.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/grey-state-trump-white-house-vows

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Born Again's avatar
Born Again
8h

Talk about thin skin! Trump need not concern himself with what another human being thinks as that doesn't even register on the balance The Lord God Almighty has. As it currently stands, Trump will be found wanting by the Only One that matters and capable of pitching Trump into hell for all eternity. Trump best repent while he still has breath. Life is gift, not a game.

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