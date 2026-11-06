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Donald Trump may be down but it would be a mistake to count him out. Because he is not a “normal” president, he will not be in any way tamed or constrained by what turned out to be a humiliating electoral referendum on his performance in office over the last two years.

In the face of such overwhelming numbers, most normal politicians would take the hint and back off of their failed agenda. Trump will not pump the brakes or coast through his final two years as a so-called lame duck. He will hit the gas pedal.

He will push the war in Iran even harder. He will crack down on dissent here at home. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump’s White House has issued a memo warning more than 3,000 conservative journalists, commentators and organizations against criticizing his administration or in any way trying to blame him for Tuesday’s GOP bloodbath.

The memo ended with a veiled threat, stating: “As always, we are monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations.”

To understand Trump, you must understand his background. And perhaps the most powerful component of his background was his legendary mentor, the New York City mafia lawyer Roy Cohn.

It was Cohn, one of the most evil men New York City has ever produced, who taught Trump to never accept defeat. To always claim victory and move on to the next conquest. The principle of defeat comes naturally for most politicians. If they stay in the field long enough, like even the best of athletes, they will experience defeat. Trump doesn’t have that gene. He gets energized as much by a win as he does from what others see as a loss. And if anyone thinks he’s going to let an election or mere Democrats slow him down, well, you don’t understand Trump.

This man has two months to destroy what’s left of the global order and he’s going to make good use of that time, come hell or high water. He’s not going to sit back and start thinking about how to write his memoirs. He is not a normal president.

He will resurrect his political zeitgeist just enough to pull off the last, deadly mission he was given from the Luciferians who elevated him in the first place. World War III, economic meltdown, a mass die-off and total destruction are on the globalist agenda and the opportunity to trigger this destruction must not be squandered. By the time he leaves office, America as we have known it will be totally destroyed. He’s already accomplished 90 percent of his mission. But he still needs to close the deal.

Trump is not the type to walk away peacefully or fade away quietly. He will go out with a bang. He will help deliver something big enough to forever etch his name in the history books of every country in the world.

Whether that is a nuclear launch or some other epic event, it’s coming. And it won’t be good. Bank on it.

My advice to those who see the danger signs in this man and find themselves at odds with friends or family who remain stuck in Trumpland, do not waste your breath trying to convince them to see the light.

There is a type of psychology that explains why your loved one cannot allow themselves to see the truth. It’s not because they are low-IQ or unintelligent. This has nothing to do with intelligence. But rest assured that presenting them with facts about why they should not trust Trump, let alone continue to adore him, will be like spitting in the wind. They are captured. They will not let go of their faith in this man as long as he holds even a smidgen of power and official authority.

The historic Christian thinker Deitrich Bonhoeffer, who lived under Hitler’s Third Reich and was murdered by the Nazis for speaking out against their Führer, left us with a detailed explanation of why some Christians fall prey to cult-like political leaders. Bonhoeffer’s theory is presented in the 10-minute video below.

I also encourage you to reread my article from earlier this year titled “Beware the isms” because it is directly relevant to today’s topic.

An “ism” is an ideology based on a belief system that’s so powerful it competes for our loyalties with religious fervor. Ideologies can cross over at some point and become a false religion, at which point they operate like a cult. An ideological cult demands everything in its quest for total allegiance. We must give up our independence, or critical thinking skills, and swear allegiance to the false belief system. And that’s why any Christian should recognize an ideology in all its forms. It’s a trap laid for the hearts and minds of men. Even the smartest men and women are vulnerable to its snares. You have to be able to recognize an ideology up front as a danger zone and refuse to enter. Once you’re inside, it’s almost impossible to get out. In times like these, our loyalty must be reserved exclusively for our God in heaven and His Son, Jesus Christ. The minute you relegate Him to the sidelines, you have succumbed to the cult and its leader.

We also must recognize that even a cult has some truth mixed in with its toxic lies.

American exceptionalism can sound enticing, until it morphs into a form of extreme nationalism. This is just one ideology that I see competing for the allegiance of the Christian. Zionism is another. Communism and Capitalism still compete for the hearts and minds of those looking for answers to the problems of our nation and world.

We must throw all of them all out if our faith in Christ is going to reign supreme and save us from the various cults seeking to woo us.

Those who embrace these ideologies with religious fervor will have blind spots that are virtually impossible to overcome. The facts won’t matter. They have faith that if enough people just vote for the right guy, or if enough people stop believing in some other competing ideology, the world will be a better place. They refuse to see that all ideologies are at some point corrupted by men. They can’t let go. Their ideology owns their mind. It blocks their discernment because their commitment to their ideology is greater than their commitment to Christ. The cost of giving Christ his rightful place seems too big.

There is a famous song, “In Christ Alone,” but few Christians actually believe it, and even fewer resolve to live it.