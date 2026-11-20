We know our government hates us but if anyone needed another element of proof, just look at what’s going on in Iowa and Illinois, where residents are facing the very real threat of a potential chemical weapons disaster, perpetrated on them by their own government.

Residents in southeastern Iowa and northwest Illinois were given five days notice that the U.S. Army planned to explode degraded bombs releasing a plume of lead dust over their communities. The plan was to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide that have been stored for more than 20 years at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Within those 68 barrels lie nearly 10,000 pounds, or 5 tons, of the toxic chemical azide.

The original date set for the explosive chemical release was Friday, Nov. 20, but the Army announced in a Nov. 19 press release that the date had been delayed until Monday, Nov. 23, citing weather conditions involving a forecasted temperature drop that could further destabilize the hazardous chemical compounds.

But hours after that press release was issued, on Thursday afternoon, an emergency lawsuit was filed by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter in the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stop the detonation.

The lawsuit claims the EPA approved the Army’s emergency permit without adequately evaluating potential health and environmental risks, that it failed to require the Army to use safer alternative disposal methods, and didn’t give nearby communities sufficient notice to prepare for the hazardous event.

Corporate media outlets have been reporting that the 68 barrels supposedly can’t be safely transported off site because the lead azide had become drier and more volatile than expected. The corporate-media hacks were told this by Army spokesman Justine Barati, the deputy chief of public and congressional affairs for Army Sustainment Command, and they reported it uncritically, no questions asked. Maybe it’s true. I don’t know. But now the courts will call in experts and decide if there are safer ways to dispose of the chemicals.

The Army’s planned detonation is expected to generate two rapid explosions and ground vibrations that could potentially damage windows, according to an Army public advisory. Army air-dispersion modeling showed a potential airborne lead plume extending some 100 miles from the point of release at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

USA Today reports:

Officials have advised residents within the projected impact area to evacuate beforehand if possible or remain indoors with windows closed and ventilation systems set to recirculate air. The Army and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say air sampling, environmental monitoring and post-detonation cleanup efforts are planned. Officials have maintained that the blast should result in temporary and limited environmental impacts. But the operation has raised concerns among health and environmental experts, who question whether the Army has released enough information about potential lead exposure.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is located near Middletown, a small town in southeastern Iowa’s Des Moines County near the Illinois border.

This is America’s farming heartland. Beyond the immediate risks to the public health of local residents following this detonation, what is going to be done about soil contamination and the potential impact on food that is grown in this soil? Have you heard anything from Robert F. Kennedy and his MAHA crowd? Neither have I.

Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and public health expert who writes for the Substack account The Focal Points, reported in a post to Facebook that “lead is a potent neurotoxin” and that potential consequences of lead exposure include:

Permanent brain damage

Cardiovascular damage

Kidney damage

Pregnancy complications

Long-term environmental contamination

Hulscher said “This is a very stupid idea.”

Is it mere stupidity? Or could it be something more sinister? I believe these are valid questions in light of our government’s deadly response to the Covid pandemic and how it has pushed for the placement of so many unhealthy AI data centers in residential areas. And don’t forget about the February 2023 Norfolk Southern train derailment that turned East Palestine, Ohio, into a toxic waste dump. A new study has found widespread damage to public health resulted from the chemical spill in East Palestine and that residents’ immune systems are still responding to the toxicity.

Residents in Iowa and Illinois were only given five days notice about this planned detonation, and yes there have already been protests. And now we have a lawsuit.

Let’s hope the U.S. Army comes to its senses and figures out another way to dispose of this dangerous chemical stockpile. Are we supposed to believe our country is the greatest and most technologically advanced in the world, that we can send men and women safely into space and back, but we can’t safely dispose of old bombs? What a disgrace.

Let’s be frank: If the lawsuit fails and this detonation goes off as planned, it is nothing less than a chemical weapons attack by the U.S. government on its own people. And, depending on the long-term effects, whoever made the decision to do this should be held accountable for any negative health impacts. Depending on the severity of those impacts, I believe the perpetrators should stand trial for war crimes. I feel that strongly about it. Am I overreacting? Should this be seen as no big deal and concerned citizens should shut up, sit down and take one for the team? It’s their patriotic duty, right? Let me know in the comments if you agree or disagree with my assessment.

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