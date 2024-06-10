U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has become the first member of the Washington establishment to say the quiet part out loud regarding the U.S. funding of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which is really a war between the U.S./NATO and Russia. Ukraine is just NATO's proxy.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News Face the Nation on Sunday, Senator Graham said Washington “cannot afford” to allow Russia to achieve victory in its war with Ukraine as this would mean losing direct access to vast mineral wealth.

Graham painted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “megalomaniac” who is attempting to “re-create the Russian Empire by force of arms,” starting with Ukraine -- this is a favorite talking point of Washington neocons which has no basis in fact. Graham claimed that if Moscow wins the war, it will proceed to take over Ukraine’s wealth and “share it with China.”

Share with China? This is from the mouth of a globalist lawmaker who has no problem with China buying up valuable U.S. farmland and businesses, while he has voted for policies that incentivized the outsourcing of America’s entire industrial infrastructure to China.

Graham the suggested it would be better if this “gold mine” were claimed by the U.S. and its allies.

“They’re sitting on $10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in Ukraine,” Graham said. “They could be the richest country in all of Europe... If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of, that $10 to $12 trillion of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China.”

You can watch the video clip of Graham making these claims in this post to X.

But wait a minute. I thought this war was about defending freedom and democracy. You mean it's really all about money and resources?

Thank you Senator Graham for telling the truth. You just admitted on national TV that everything being fed to the American people by the military-industrial complex and its lackeys in Congress, not to mention the corporate media, about why we are sending billions to Ukraine is a flat-out lie. More than two years of fake news were blasted into oblivion by that one-minute segment from Lindsey Graham.

Actually, Graham gave part of the truth but not the whole truth. The U.S./NATO wants to control not only the vast natural resources in Ukraine but in Russia as well. Russia's natural resources dwarf those of Ukraine. It has huge amounts of natural gas, oil, gold and rare-earth minerals. That's why they've openly called for a regime change in Russia, to replace Putin with a Western puppet more favorable to the financial interests of Western-based transnational corporations.

Lest you think my analysis is of my own imagination, you should know that breaking up Russia into several countries and stealing its resources has long been a topic of discussion among Western elites, and they know this can only be done through war. The US government’s Helsinki Commission held a Congressional briefing on June 23, 2022, plotting ways to break Russia up into several smaller countries, in the name of supposed “decolonization” and "anti-imperialism."

Apparently, Graham wasn’t paying attention to the news over the weekend. It was the pro-war politicians like himself who were punished in the European elections on Sunday. Western people do not want war with Russia, and they certainly don't want to send their sons or daughters to die in the Ukrainian meat grinder.

Or, there could be one other, more troubling possibility. What if the establishment pro-war American politicians like Graham have been assured that, unlike their globalist buddies in Europe, they no longer have to fear the election returns? Let's hope that's not the case, but the timing of the bird flu fear-porn campaign that's starting to ramp up does seem a little odd, does it not? Another pandemic means unfettered access to mail-in ballots and then we are off to the races for another rigged election. Pray for Peace. Resist the evil of globalism and its perpetual war, famine, fake-news, fake food and fake vaccines.

