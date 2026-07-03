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I have been warning for years that wars, vaccines, the corruption of our food chain and engineered famine were being managed by globalist technocratic elites for the purpose of depopulation.

I’ve cited arch technocrats like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates to show that the motive is clear: they want far fewer people on the planet. They are Malthusian in their belief that the earth’s resources are finite and must be strategically redirected away from the masses in such a way that results in a much smaller population.

Not only are they worried about scarce resources, but with the rise of artificial intelligence invading one industry after another, the need for worker bees is plummeting at an accelerated rate.

The Georgia Guidestones monument, erected in rural north Georgia in 1980, also highlighted the global depopulation agenda before they were mysteriously destroyed on July 6, 2022. Law enforcement never fully investigated the attack, who fomented it and why, as the crime scene was quickly bulldozed within hours, removing all evidence. It was interesting to me that the Guidestones, with their incriminating globalist agenda for a vastly smaller global population spelled out in unmistakable terms, were destroyed just as people were waking up to the mass psyop known as Covid 19.

Depopulation is the key to understanding everything going on in the world today at the geopolitical level. This trend is facilitated not only by endless wars but through engineered famine. It’s a historical fact that wars are almost always followed by famine and you can see that trend taking shape in the world today.

But it’s not only through wars that the Malthusians will cull the herd.

Christian Westbrook, author of The Unshadowed blog posted an article earlier this week on President Trump’s June 25 executive order mandating “Regenerative Farming.” The EO gives lip service to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, while proceeding to undermine it with the U.N. climate emphasis on biofuels and carbon credits.

The executive order mentions MAHA, yet the flagship action taken the same day by the USDA, the Regenerative Feedstock Rule, funnels those “regenerative” results explicitly into biofuels.

From the USDA’s own press release:

“The Regenerative Feedstock Rule establishes a framework to connect regenerative agriculture practices to new markets within the biofuel supply chain for corn, soybeans, sorghum, and spring canola.”

Westbrook notes that farmers using prescribed methods are rewarded with lower “carbon intensity scores” via the FD-CIC calculator to chase 45Z tax credits.

He writes: “This is carbon-market infrastructure wearing a regenerative mask, not a program to grow healthier food for American tables.”

He cites language in Trump’s EO that reflects the United Nations/Word Economic Forum globalist agenda, with the admonition to “Watch what they do, not what they say… And what they are doing is taking over food production while screaming about a food crisis, and giving lip service to climate resilience and soil health.”

This executive order combined with the recent Supreme Court ruling that legitimized legal protection for Bayer/Monsanto’s use of Roundup on food crops will have a catastrophic effect on human health.

On that very same day that Trump issued his executive order, “the Supreme Court handed Bayer/Monsanto a major win, deciding that EPA labels preempt state failure-to-warn lawsuits.”

Westbrook writes:

This is much bigger than glyphosate. It carves out liability immunity at a federal level for not just existing pesticides, but the gene-edited crops, biologicals, and synthetic microbes. These have been rapidly deployed this year (as 70% of US farmers were unable to source urea), and are heralded, of course, as climate-resilient smart inputs. This is a federal-level version of the Pesticide Liability Shield legislation, literally drafted by Bayer itself and inserted into states’ farm bills. It happened within a week of the EU deregulating many gene-edited crops, prompting AgTech CEOs to openly celebrate that their new “precision” and “regenerative” CRISPR-engineered frankenfoods can be slipped into Europe’s food supply (including organic) without even a label.

Westbrook concludes that the only answer is at the individual and community level where those of us awake to the depopulation scheme must learn to grow more of our own food.

Of course, I am not alone in my thesis that it’s no accident we are moving into an era of more and bigger wars and orchestrated famine/mass poisoning. Independent reporters such as Westbrook and Michael Yon have been warning about this for years. Reporters like Karen Kingston have likewise been sounding the alarm about mRNA vaccines and other dangers coming out of the pharmaceutical industry. Catherine Austin Fitts and Patrick Wood have been sounding the alarm about land grabs, data centers and the incoming surveillance state/global control grid. I hope you will support me, and them.

Gaza is the model

We must support each other and get the message out by sharing critical articles coming from myself and other independent journalists about the poisoning of our food, the attack on medical freedom, launching unnecessary wars, and driving people off their land. The one common denominator is depopulation to facilitate a global surveillance state or digital control grid.

Look at what is happening in Gaza and you have the model for other parts of the world. War kills people, forces many of the living out of their homes and communities, and is followed up by famine, then after a nation or region is sufficiently destabilized by a state-sponsored military degradation, Donald Trump’s International Board of Peace will come in with a clean slate to invest their billions in a redeveloped surveillance state known in some quarters as a “smart city” or “15-minute city.”

Iran was likely targeted for a similar operation, but the Iranian people are stronger and more cohesive and have a civilizational superstructure from which to fight back. They may or may not survive as an intact nation but my guess is that they will not be nearly as easy to conquer with the Gaza model. Lebanon, however, looks more vulnerable.

For an overview of the situation in Gaza, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karen Kiatkowski has a new Substack out titled Explaining the numbers in Gaza, that will pain the soul of anyone who still has a heart for humanity.

Rather than going into detail about the article’s content, which you can read at the ablove link, I will leave you with what some of those who have read it are saying.

A commenter named Bruce J. Kellogg writes:

“Well ‘I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I am free.’ Free to be surveilled every time I leave the house, by the same people surveilling the Palestinians. Happy non-Independence Day! Let’s all get together and celebrate our chains.”

Another by the name of Dorin, writes: “The article, written with the impact of a lightning bolt, is overwhelming.”

Sarah White writes:

“Compiling the evidence and writing an essay of this nature has to be brutal. It is deeply disturbing to be aware of this level of cruelty fed by evil and beyond troubling to read it in such stark terms. It is good that you live with the beauty and wonder of land and sky and with creatures as a counterpoint. “Documenting and sharing this horror is needed. Thank you for having the means and taking the time to present utter viciousness in such direct writing. You clearly have a deep-seated sense of independence and courage to do this. What people need is not the window-dressing of July 4th but a realization of the power in our individual independence and exercising it with knowledge of reality.”

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