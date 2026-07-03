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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
4h

All true, the depopulation plans have been around since depopulatist English clergyman Malthus. In his 1798 publication, An Essay on the Principle of Population, he argued that human populations grow exponentially while food production increases only linearly. He proposed that without limits, starvation and disease were inevitable. He would probably have been delighted to know how governments have poisoned and murdered people throughout the last two plus centuries. And yes, Monsanto, now owned by Bayer is a killer. Bayer remember, was right there with Mengele doing experiments on twins and others.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
4h

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/tabletop-exercise-played-by-elites

The elites played a tabletop exercise for the decade 2020 to 2030 with a world famine up 2028 and an unconscionable world war.

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