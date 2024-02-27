Macron ignites controversy with comments about Western troops possibly joining fight against Russia
The trajectory of Western actions has been led by its war rhetoric and that trajectory has always been toward a direct fight with Russia. They seek regime change and will not stop until they get it.
Talk of sending NATO troops into Ukraine has finally broken into the wide open, prompting Russia to warn that “a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia will be inevitable” if Western troops become engaged.
The discussion was sparked by an emergency meeting on Ukraine called by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, who appears the most pub…
