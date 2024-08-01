They say you should never hit a woman — except in the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee is forcing female boxers to fight against men and it’s absolutely painful to watch.

We have some video footage below of the Algerian man, Mr. Imane Khelif, who you will see dressed in red. The real woman he is fighting is in blue – her name is Angela Carini of Italy. Carini abandoned her fight against the Algerian male after 46 seconds in the ring with him. The punishment she was taking was simply terrifying.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

https://x.com/fairplaywomen/status/1818960824079089866

Anna Slatz of Reduxx Feminist News explains how we got to this point in the boxing world. In her article, published July 27, 2024, she reports that the Women’s World Boxing Championships took place in March of 2023 and was hosted in New Delhi, India. A total of 324 boxers from 64 nations competed during the 10-day trial, marking the largest participation in any iteration of the championship ever recorded.

Slatz writes:

However, the grand event was marred by controversy after Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), announced the disqualification of multiple boxers from the championship. Kremlev said IBA executives had met towards the championship’s grand finale to discuss “fairness among athletes and professionalism,” after concerns were raised about the biological sex of some participants. He added that after “a series of DNA-tests,” the IBA “uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women.” Speaking to TASS News, Kremlev claimed the tests had proven the athletes in question “had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events.” Among the disqualified was Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who had been set to challenge Yang Liu of China in the welterweight final. Khelif was removed from the gold medal fight, and a boxer from Thailand, who had lost to Khelif in the semi-finals, was allowed to proceed to fight Yang instead.

The Italian woman, shown in another video below, broke down in tears as her male opponent is declared the victor in the Olympic match. See below:

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1818986846870777878

David Strom writes in a column for Hotair:

“Men whom the International Boxing Association has disqualified from fighting women are fighting at the Olympics as women. Men who gender ideologists insist are women, because they say so.

“…When something like this happens before your eyes, you realize that the issue isn't just fairness but whether the IOC is sanctioning and even promoting male violence against women. It's abuse, put on for the fun and profit of the elites who want to see it.”

This is a gladiator show nobody outside of society’s sickest souls would enjoy spectating. Olympics organizers need to know we don’t share their strange fetish. Shut them off and tune them out. Perhaps a nice drop in ratings will cause advertisers to pull their ads from these shameful games. In fact, we should boycott the advertisers, too.

God help us. Western civilization is imploding before our very eyes.

Share