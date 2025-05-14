Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
1d

Pres Trump please return home. Make America Great here first

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Ha N Azar's avatar
Ha N Azar
1d

The Dutch founded South Africa and owned ALL the land 400 years ago.

Black Africans migrated there later and are not the original inhabitants. South Africa was mostly empty land with the exception of a tiny tribe of indigenous people who are also discriminated against by the ANC government.

White SA farmers produce 97% of SA's food, not 70%.

There are 8700 Black owned farms in SA…only 18 out of 8700 actually produce anything.

The Dutch founded South Africa and owned ALL the land 400 years ago - the blacks migrated there later and are not the original inhabitants. South Africa was mostly empty land with the exception of a tiny tribe of indigenous people who are also discriminated against by the ANC government.

The SA government already own 67% of all agricultural land in SA, white farmers own 29%.

94% of all murders in SA (3rd highest murder rate on Earth) is Blacks killing Blacks.

There are 142 anti white race Laws currently in effect in SA…the Apartheid government had 32 race based Laws.

In 1994, when Whites voted by 67% to end apartheid, the national debt was ZERO…it is now $5.4 trillion.

The ANC party was a communist party. There was a Zulu party called Inkatha that was Christian influenced.

Inkatha got smothered by the PTB and the smaller communist party ANC was raised into power

America is on the same boat as S Africa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture