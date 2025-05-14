In a Substack post featuring his interview with Emerald Robinson, independent journalist Michael Yon paints a disturbing picture of the Texas law enforcement community. We think of Texas as a bright red state, but maybe we need to recalculate?Read below:

By Michael Yon

Today I will also go on with Steve Bannon on War Room. Yesterday I flew over Colony Ridge, Texas. An invasion city built with help from Governor Abbott.



Early yesterday morning I flew over Colony Ridge with Dave Cannon in his helicopter. Fog became thick because Colony Ridge is built on precious low wetlands. So we came back with Dave’s airplane and got higher after fog burned off. More on the flight today when I go on with Steve Bannon.



Bottom Line — a critical mass of Texas Law Enforcement is refusing to help with mass deportations. Texas DPS specifically. Department of Public Safety leadership is outright refusing to help deport. As are many local law enforcement agencies.



A critical mass of Texas leadership is captured and helping destroy Texas and the rest of America. Many officers are angry. Trump promised mass deportations yet even Texas refuses to do it. Tom Homan is very angry.



Some local and county leadership in Texas are ready to roll and work mass deportations. Others are openly obstructing cooperation with ICE. Importantly, ICE itself is obstructing ICE duties. ICE is specifically at fault.



Any law enforcement who refuses to help mass deportations should see their federal funding cut immediately. Likewise at State level, including Lone Star Texas. Cut Texas funding immediately.



Section 287(g) of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1357(g)) is being incinerated by various agencies in Texas. Florida is working hard to get things done. Texas is at best limping to catch Florida. More realistically, Texas is behaving like California while Texas pretends to be TEXAS!



BE TEXAS: Deport!



Colony Ridge in Liberty Country near Houston is effectively another sanctuary zone. Yes, there was one flashy bust. And then nothing. ICE refuses to address Colony Ridge and other invasion colonization zones. As does Texas DPS itself. These bustling sanctuary rape and drug zones are heavily populated by illegals.



Texas Governor Abbott takes big money from the developer. Remember…I warned about Abbott for years and took much flak. It’s all turned out to be perfectly accurate.



Nobody needs to go to Mexico to fight cartels. They are very powerful and know how to throw the money around. Abbott takes money to help cartels operate in sanctuary zones. That makes Abbott part of the cartel machinery. Bottom line.



Share