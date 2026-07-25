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Kevin Collins's avatar
Kevin Collins
3h

Mike Adams is a genuine and intelligent man

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Gina's avatar
Gina
2h

This is all unfolding as planned. First and foremost, look to your Bible. If you’re a nonbeliever, look to the evil Albert Pike who predicted everything including WWWIII. Look to The Georgia Guide Stones. Look to the likes of NYC’s Mayor and his bat shit crazy comrades who would love nothing more than to see all of us starving in bread lines while they eat like the rich they claim to despise. Look to all the AI billionaire cheerleaders and their push for data centers put up by using eminent domain. No water, no one owning their generations old farms. It just goes on and on and on…… We have become one united military with Israel and Mossad and the CIA are becoming in decipherable. All planned! Many have predicted Trump will be our last “resident” and at the rate we’re going that’s doesn’t sound too far fetched.

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