Mike Adams has put together one of the better explanations I’ve seen for why Trump’s war against Iran is going to cause a global economic meltdown the likes of which we have never seen in our lifetimes.

Mike Adams, who owns the Brighteon.com news site and is a published food scientist, says 2027 and 2028 will be marked by widespread famine and starvation, especially in the Global South.

He says at least 400 million people are at risk of starvation, about 5 percent of the total human population of 8 billion people.

In the U.S., food prices will skyrocket and more people will go hungry but we won’t see widespread famine. The bad news is, we will have tens of millions of starving migrants trying to get into the U.S. and other countries such as Canada and Europe that are seen as wealthy and more likely to have food.

He said the only reason the world can sustain its current population of 8 billion is the advent of synthetic fertilizers, which were developed by German scientists in the first half of the 20th century. Without those fertilizers, a global population of only about 2 to 4 billion people could be sustained longterm.

“All of humanity is at some level of risk. Trump and Hegseth need to leave the region (of the Middle East) now, before we lose tens of millions of people,” Adams said in a July 25 interview with Lt. Col. Daniel Davis of the Daniel Davis Deep Dive podcast.

I have reported similar concerns about how the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab El Mandeb Strait and other vital trade choke points are going to cause major famine starting in 2027. Those choke points were all open before Trump started the war with Iran on Feb. 28. The longer they stay closed, the worse the situation gets.

Last night the Houthis bombed the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. That’s not a good sign of where things are heading.

And while Trump may want to find a way out of the war he started, that’s going to be easier said than done. Thanks to Trump, Iran has been made stronger now, having discovered that it’s not that difficult to close down the Strait of Hormuz and keep it closed, disrupting the flow of 20 percent of the world’s oil and around 30 percent of the world’s fertilizers. As long as Trump is punishing them with bombs, they will punish the world by choking off the major trade route.

This economic catastrophe and food insecurity, as I reported in my July 23 article, is going to be blamed on America and its primary Middle East ally, Israel. These two countries will be hated even more than they already are once people can’t get food for their children. There is no stronger motivating force than human hunger and we are going to start seeing the global blowback against Trump and America by spring of 2027, so prepare accordingly. World War III is only going to intensify.

Adams breaks it all down and what it means for Americans and the world going forward in an interview with Lt. Col. Daniel Davis (retired):

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