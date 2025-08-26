Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Daniel Davis, a senior fellow at Defense Priorities and a military expert, penned a must-read article this week on the historic changes taking place in modern warfare, and how the U.S. is unprepared for it.

Earlier this year, speaking at a press conference in Qatar, President Donald Trump categorically declared that “nobody can beat us. We have the strongest military in the world, by far. Not China, not Russia, not anybody!”

Trump is a great salesman and a big talker.

Lt. Colonel Davis, in an article for Military.com, throws cold water on the president’s bravado. He writes:

“We do have a strong military, but we are woefully unprepared to fight a modern war. That’s because, despite all of the major technological advances in warfighting in recent years, manpower is still absolutely critical, and understanding how those boots on the ground interact with emerging drone warfare is still in its infancy in the U.S. military.”

Davis reminds us that ground warfare has evolved over the past three and a half years since Russia invaded Ukraine, adding:

“I’ve spent considerable time studying this conflict from strategic, operational and tactical angles, and I’ve conducted multiple interviews with combatants on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. The picture that emerges explains not only why Russia’s progress is slow and Ukraine is gradually losing ground, but also why the U.S. would face serious challenges if forced into a similar fight today.”

Davis notes that some analysts have argued that Russia has failed to completely conquer Ukraine because Russian generals and soldiers are not up to par.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Davis says that such ignorant conclusions ignore the game-changing nature of drones on the conduct of modern land warfare.

Despite all the talk about advanced weapons, the Russia-Ukraine war has proven that it’s only the widespread deployment of drones that has fundamentally altered the nature of modern war.

Davis explains that armored vehicles remain essential for transporting infantry to the front lines, but they can’t move in large numbers without suffering catastrophic losses.

“Traditional armored charges, such as the type I participated in during Desert Storm’s Battle of 73 Easting, are deadly in today’s battlefield conditions. Russia has increasingly turned to motorcycles to improve frontline mobility, not because they offer protection, but because their speed and maneuverability improve their chances of defeating drone attacks. No armored vehicle can dodge an FPV or fiber optic-guided drone, but a motorcycle might.”

As a result, Davis notes that every inch of ground in modern war is contested: by various types of drones, artillery strikes, missiles, rockets, air attacks, armored vehicle cannons, and infantry attacks. Both sides in the Russia-Ukraine War have suffered high vehicle losses.

He writes:

“Fighters from both Russia and Ukraine have told me that stepping out of a trench, for any reason, even to eat or relieve themselves, is extraordinarily dangerous.”

Share

Trump invites 600,000 Chinese students to attend U.S. universities

While we are unprepared to fight abroad, the even bigger threat is here at home, where the enemy within just got a huge vote of confidence from the sitting U.S. president.

President Trump says he will admit up to 600,000 Chinese students into U.S. universities, more than double the current 270,000. He made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

So much for “America first.”

He called it a “strategic move” to strengthen trade with China and help financially strapped U.S. universities.

He said:

“We’re going to allow their students to come in. It’s very important, 600,000 students. It’s very important. But we’re going to get along with China. But it’s a different relationship that we have now with China. It’s a much different relationship economically than it was before with Biden.”

The Independent Sentinel noted that many people are not buying it, and see the students as potential Chinese communist spies, not really students.

The CCP has a policy of requiring Chinese nationals to spy when called upon to do so.

That’s an army of 600,000 Chinese spies being allowed into the country. All for the benefit of America’s far-left universities. Cesspools of liberalism, almost everyone of them. I say let the worst ones die on the vine. We don’t need more Chinese spies coming to bail them out.

And whatever happened to the more than 100,000 military-age Chinese males who crossed into the U.S. illegally under the Biden administration? You don’t hear about them anymore. Where did they go? We’ve heard nothing from President Trump, his border czar Tom Holman, or anyone else in this administration about mass arrests of illegal Chinese nationals. I think if those arrests had happened we would have heard about it. What do you think? Leave me a comment below.

Share