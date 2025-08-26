Leo’s Newsletter

Janet Webb
10h

Trump is delusional. The last thing we should be doing is allowing Chinese students to come into this country. China remains one of our biggest threats today. I don't care if the universities are hurting. They deserve it with all their progressive policies. They are destroying the minds of our young people and turning them into socialists/communists. It's like Trump thinking it's a good idea to do business with Qatar, where they not only sponsor terrorists but invest billions into our universities. Come Lord Jesus.

BlazeCloude3
10h

More and more; Trump definitely showing loyalty to Luciferian Imperialists out of City of London...With their filthy lucre and dreams of Global Digital Slavery.

Voting for what sounds and appears the LEAST of two evils is still voting for evil.

Would still vote for this as the other would be the same PLUS the continued LGBTQRS+++ OPEN PAGAN DEMON ATTACKS upon innocent children used to overwhelm parents, families and society, to distract from the Cybercurrency/Digital/REAL I.D./Thiel's Palantir AI-Bio-Convergence Slavery magnified with Bio-Nanoweapon Injections and Crop Dusting Chemtrail Bio-Nanopoisons with Heavy Metals.

Trump and Company is far more efficient with PERPETRATING GLOBAL BIO-DIGITAL SLAVERY onto the U.S. and world.

