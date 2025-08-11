URGENT NOTE: If you appreciate my reporting on globalism, war and peace, technocracy and the coming surveillance state, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. This is the only source of income I can depend on right now. In an age when writers, creators and thinkers with real thoughts and discernment are being devalued and replaced by artificial intelligence, staying afloat financially has become a challenge. By purchasing a paid subscription, you are letting me know you value real reporting and analysis on issues that matter from an independent critical thinker. Thanks so much and God bless.

Last month, I reported on a company that produces a wristband called the Bee that logs everything you say — to your friends, your family, your roommate, even what you say out loud to yourself. Its maker is in buyout talks with Amazon as the Bee seems like an upgrade from the Amazon Alexa.

But what will be the next so-called “upgrade” in the realm of wearables? I suggested in my article that it would be a type of technology that’s capable of recording not only your words but your unspoken thoughts.

Little did I know, it’s already in the works. The technology already exists.

In her weekly podcast Going Rogue, former mainstream journalist Lara Logan sat down recently with Brandy Smith, an expert in computer interfaces and information security, to discuss the fast-approaching frontier of brain-computer interfaces, or BCIs, where technology can read and interact with our thoughts.

Logan introduces her topic as follows:

“From wearable devices like Apple Watches and Fitbits to advanced neurotech in gaming, medicine, and defense, Smith explains how innovations in BCIs could transform lives—and potentially compromise them. The conversation raises urgent concerns about privacy, neurological warfare, and the ethics of mind-reading technology.”

Through advances in brain-computer interfaces, they can not only read our thoughts, but they can send thoughts into our brains, Smith said.

The potential for abuse is limited only by the imagination. We are close to making the Hollywood movie Minority Report starring Tom Cruise a reality, where officers in the Department of Precrime hunt down perpetrators of crimes before the crimes are actually committed. They can do this because people’s thoughts are being monitored in real time.

But what about taking MK Ultra-style mind control to the next level by implanting thoughts in people’s minds? Now we’re really entering dangerous territory. It’s all done via sensors and electromagnetic frequencies.

Smith said that even our phones will be able to interact with our bodies’ electro-magnetic frequencies when 5G gets upgraded to 6G.

“It’s highly advanced…They’ve been doing extensive studies on this for years. So we just don’t hear much about it in the United States,” Smith said. “Apple is coming out with some devices that are wearables, and they require something a little bit different, but this technology is coming out with the 6G where our phones will be able to interact with our frequencies, in our brains.”

“We are all energy, so this is interacting with our bodies and our central nervous system, from a natural standpoint,” she continued. “The frequencies are set to interact with our brains, to the exact positions where our thought processes come from, so that leads us to believe that if our thoughts can be read, then they should be able to send thoughts back into our brains.”

Smith addresses all this in her discussion with Lara Logan below.

Sixth generation wireless communication, or 6G, started initial developments and standardization processes this year. The first lab testing and pilot programs are anticipated to begin in 2028, leading to a full launch in 2030.

You want to really get down to the brass tacks? Imagine what a company like Palantir could do with this technology. Palantir, co-founded by global technocrat Peter Theil and run by CEO Alex Karp, collects and analyzes the personal data on Americans and hands it over to the state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as intelligence agencies, the FBI and CIA, and the U.S. Department of Defense. The state of Israel uses Palantir to identify enemies and kill targets in Gaza. The Ukrainian government uses Palantir to target Russians and disloyal Ukrainians.

Within the next couple of years, Palantir will have access to mind-reading technology, count on it. And with no regulations in place, you can bet it will be abused.

Also, imagine how the government and various private-sector operations could use this technology. Some companies are already requiring facial recognition scans for employees to enter onsite workplaces, and airports are pressuring passengers to submit to these types of biometric scans.

It was reported Monday by the New York Post that a Garment District clothing company in New York is forcing workers to submit to facial-recognition scans for building access, infuriating staff who blasted the mandate as “invasive” and questioned how their biometric data will be stored and used.

When companies like this are offered the newest security “upgrade,” what’s to stop them from requiring a brain scan of their employees or customers before entering the workplace, or entering a stadium or concert venue? It’s all for our safety, right? Why not check everyone entering the venue for any ill-conceived thoughts that could lead to a mass shooting or other violent event?

Most people will go for it. Don’t be among the gullible and naive. Now is the time to push back, against all forms of biometric scanning and invasive technology.

Share