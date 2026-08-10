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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4d

The goal of deFund police/military is Not to make them disappear. Like the “Well Educated” are duped into believing. The goal is to purge both of anyone with morals>ethics. To form enforcement groups of mercenary pirates. Like what Phootin and Xi have. And what the CiA regularly fund.

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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
4d

George Orwell's novel, 1984, has been happening before our eyes for decades now. If you have never read it, now would be a good time. I read it in 1960 at age 13 and I've been watching it happen since then.

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