As many of my readers know, I have been concerned about the potential for the current regime in Washington to crack down on dissent and possibly even declare martial law around the time of the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The most dangerous period, I believe, will be in the weeks and months after the election. If the Republicans suffer a total loss, meaning they lose both houses of Congress and not by one or two votes but by a legitimate rout, I am concerned that the man in the White House will take drastic actions never before seen in American history.

Trump’s insane speech before the United Nations on Tuesday only magnified my worst suspicians about what may be in store for America in late 2026 into early 2027.

Now I am finding out that I am not alone in my sense that something ill this way blows. Someone with much higher credentials than myself is anticipating the same type of draconian crackdown in the aftermath of a sweeping Democrat rout on November 3, followed by a prom…