It’s important to read the government’s favored propaganda organs on the right and on the left because they are very useful in helping us predict the future.

In my previous post I featured an article by Fox News about rapidly advancing humanoid robot soldiers, a clear signal that the power elites among Washington’s Epstein class are wanting to prime the pump and get people on the right used to the idea of robots serving in military and law enforcement roles.

Like with the Flock surveillance cameras, don’t worry about your civil liberties being trampled upon, because these armed and dangerous AI robots are “for our safety and security.” They’ll be protecting the border, Fox News tells us. What’s not to love about that? Your typical Fox News viewer will lap it up and feel reassured that their president is using everything at his disposal to keep those nasty illegals from entering the country.

They won’t even think about all of the nefarious and brutal possibilities for AI robots, once they’ve been unleashed. But I guarantee you the government is thinking about it, and planning for it.

What better way, for example, to disarm law-abiding Americans who believe in the Second Amendment than to send robot soldiers into their homes to confiscate weapons that can be made illegal with the stroke of a president’s pen? With 6G technology, they will be able to see through walls, through your clothing, etc., and know who has weapons on their person or in their homes. They will no longer need to risk the lives of a human SWAT team breaking down people’s doors. They will simply sic the robots on you under the color of law. They could simply declare you a danger to yourself or your community by virtue of having too many guns, or the wrong type of guns, while speaking out against the surveillance state.

Trump has already signaled his support for so-called red-flag laws, which allow the government to disarm people before presenting any evidence that they could pose a threat to anyone. On Feb. 28, 2018, Trump said, “Take the guns first,” and worry about due process later.

The federal government has also already decided, earlier this year, to add people they deem “anti-technology” and “anti-data center” to its list of “potential” domestic terrorists who need to be watched.

Fox News never asks the right questions, connects the right dots, or approaches a story like militarized robots from the right angle. It’s just about using them to protect the border, which sounds wonderful to the average Fox News watcher.

Similarly, we see an article in today’s Daily Mail, that merits our attention. The Daily Mail, like Fox, is a notorious pro-war, pro-deep state propaganda outlet read by millions of mostly right-wing Brits, Canadians and Americans, and in an article today it promotes the idea of the U.S. power grid being attacked and taken down by an outside entity.

The article, titled, Warning that mammoth nationwide blackout could last 18 MONTHS as power grid’s appalling weak spots exposed, tells you everything you need to know about what’s coming.

Remember, Klaus Schwab, former director of the World Economic Forum, said six years ago that a major cyber attack would hit the world and “the Covid-19 crisis would be seen, in this respect, as a small disturbance, in comparison.”

These demons always tell us their plans ahead of time. Hollywood is another favorite tool for telegraphing their plans. How many movies were churned out about society-altering pandemics before they launched Covid?

They’ve been telegraphing a debilitating cyber attack for almost as long but that still hasn’t happened. I’d say it’s overdue.

The time to prepare for it is now. Previous government studies from years ago have warned this exact same scenario is likely and that a nationwide outage of one year or longer would result in 90 percent of Americans losing their lives.

The Daily Mail article says the entire power grid could be collapsed, simply by taking out nine key substations.

Below is a brief excerpt:

The United States is at risk of a nationwide blackout that could last 18 months, according to the former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Jon Wellinghoff became aware of the alleged vulnerability after a shooting at a Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s San Jose substation, according to the The New York Times Magazine. He conducted a power flow analysis that modeled the large-scale effects of knocking out the most critical substation in each of America’s three power grids: the Western, Eastern and Texas interconnections. He said this led him to discover just how easy it would be to cripple America’s power supply. “We came up with some very astounding numbers,” Wellinghoff said. “If you knock out nine total substations among these three grids, you can black out the entire United States.”

Their quoted expert, Jon Wellinghoff, says it’s so easy to pull off that “a bunch of 12-year-olds with the internet could do pretty easily.”

He then provides a few helpful instructions, almost like he’s hoping someone will attempt the deed he’s warning about, saying “All you have to do is look at a map of the grid and figure out where most of the wires go into the substations—that’s a critical substation.”

First off, we didn’t need the Daily Mail or Mr. Wellinghoff to tell us our power grid has been left vulnerable by our traitorous politicians. People like the late Dr. Peter Vincent Pry started sounding alarm bells about this 20 years ago, and Congress has never appropriated the money to harden the grid against an EMP or cyberattack, even though it would cost a fraction of what it costs to wage even one overseas forever war on the scale of Iraq, Iran, or Afghanistan.

Our politicians are quick to attack other countries, slow to defend our own.

While an attack of this nature could very well be carried out by a foreign power such as China, Russia or Iran, the chances are just as good that our power grid has been designed to be easily taken down, or that the U.S. government itself has aspirations of someday taking it down and blaming it on a foreign government it wants to attack.

BOTTOM LINE: The U.S. power grid is ripe for a false flag attack. This could happen either by leaving it intentionally vulnerable to an attack from a foreign enemy that has already been provoked (like Russia or Iran) or from our own government.

Let’s pay attention and see if similar stories about America’s vulnerable power grid start getting planted in other mainstream news sites, because in today’s carefully cultivated and orchestrated news cycle, everything gets reported for a reason.

If the Trump regime is running out of conventional munitions and still hasn’t subdued the Iranians six months from now, then what? Thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene, we already know Trump has been considering the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons against Iran. We already know the U.S. military is rewriting its nuclear doctrine to allow for a broader use of tactical nukes. What better way to justify such a heinous attack than to have a massive cyber or EMP attack against the U.S. power grid? Blame it on Iran. Americans will clamor for revenge.

Then it’s nuke time. The seeds for such an attack have already been planted. All that’s needed is the false flag that can be pinned on the desired target country.

Prepare accordingly.

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