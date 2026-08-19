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Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
2hEdited

We know that they are trying to kill us. The plandemic and the "jab". Poisonous food that is still on the shelves. Bankers wars since the French Revolution and maybe before that. DEW fires, etc.

What better way to take out a significant portion of the population with a grid-down. No refridgeration means no food over a very short period as well as spoilage of drugs like insulin. No means of pumping gas & diesel means no transportation of food and other items. No medication & those needing power for their breathing apparatus.

It was written about multiple times. If power were to be out for a year due to an EMP, CME, or destruction of the power grid, there would be up to a 90% die off!

I just finished reading (for the second time) the 4-book series by William Forstchen 'One Second After' about such a scenario. It is a very well-written series of novels that is based on the studies made of the affects of such a disaster. (Well worth your read, IMHO).

If they are going to do this, wait at least a month; it's damn hot in Georgia right now! /sarcasm.

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2 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
SamO's avatar
SamO
2h

I said when they first faked Trumps assassination attempt, that he was being installed to attack Iran. I expected a false flag of some kind, like another attempt or even the real thing, to lead into it.

I was wrong. Trump just attacked Iran without a false flag first. That is unprecedented. Now Trump has lost most of his support and will be unable to complete his mission. The next step is to assassinate Trump and blame it on Iran so the people will be shocked and awed into supporting the nuclear strike on Iran (if nuclear weapons actually exist) in revenge for killing their great leader.

Of course, since Iran is also a player in the game, otherwise Israel would be a pile of rubble by now, their retaliation will be taking out the power grid for a year or so to kill off 90% of the people living here.

I continue saying that the details are nothing but the disguise they are using for a massive worldwide democide of billions of people. This world is ruled by evil people. They are willing to cause as much suffering as possible, and not just willing but happy to do it because they have been chosen by Satan and that's his command to them.

Just stay out of the way. The real world is right outside your door, in the woods, by the lake, or wherever you can go to get away from the electronic attacks taking place on your mind through tv, computer, and cell phones. The more of that you can leave behind, the less control they will have over your mind, and the less they will matter to you.

You can't change anything anyway, except for yourself.

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