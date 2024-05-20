NATO has become military wing of globalist cabal that promotes the self-destruction of all nations in a depopulated world
In case there was any confusion over what NATO really stands for, the military alliance's general secretary cleared things up with a bold tweet.
One of NATO’s primary missions is to spread instability throughout the world, using the military-industrial complex to bully and intimidate countries non-compliant with a militant anti-family anti-God agenda flowing out of Western capitals and promoted by Western media.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asserted on Friday the alliance's commitment to defending the rights of LGBTQ individuals, aligning with numerous Western officials, institutions, and organizations in commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.
Author Jose Nino summed it up nicely in a piece for Big League Politics:
“The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is committed to spreading degenerate values abroad. With Russia seemingly making major gains against NATO-backed Ukrainian forces in Eastern Ukraine, NATO leaders have been engaging in bizarre virtue signaling to divert attention away from the abject failure of this proxy war against Russia.
“Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 24, 2022, NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has been particularly vocal about NATO’s values and why it’s an institution that has to be trusted despite its long track record of causing instability abroad — from Serbia all the way to Libya.”
On Friday, May 17, Stoltenberg, re-affirmed NATO’s priorities in a post on X that arrogantly proclaims the current Western value system and what it’s based upon:
“NATO exists to defend 32 nations, and our peoples’ right to live freely & in peace. On the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia & Transphobia, and every day: all love is equal. LGBTQ+ people deserve respect & dignity, and I am proud to call myself your ally.”
Nino reminds us of why NATO was founded in the first place, in the wake of World War II in 1949. It was to counter the Soviet Union’s influence on the European continent.
“However, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO has worked to remake the world in America’s increasingly dysfunctional image. Its interventions in the Balkans all the way to Libya have brought nothing but harm and instability.”
NATO is no longer seen by most nations of the world as a defensive alliance.
NATO launched offensive wars against Yugoslavia in 1999 and Libya in 2011, as well as its protracted occupation of Afghanistan, leaving the country no freer and no better off in 2021 than when it was invaded 20 years prior, but rather much more dangerous with billions of U.S. and Western military weapons in the hands of the Taliban terrorists.
But even more destructive is the fact that NATO teams up with an army of neo-Marxist and Cultural Marxist nonprofits to promote values antithetical to those found in the Bible, including gay "marriage," abortion on demand up to birth, and children being able to choose their own gender, along with the whole idea of gender as a social construct meant to "oppress" the sexual deviants and mentally confused. Why do they promote ideas so destructive of society? Because they know no nation can survive for long without moral restraints and some sort of devotion to a higher authority above that of carnal man.
Nino adds:
“In effect, any country that gets in bed with NATO catches the STD of multiculturalism, sexual degeneracy, and societal decay. More importantly, NATO is an entangling military alliance with a crusading ideology that is a threat to world peace. “
No nation can survive without strong men. Transgendered females (biological men who pretend to be women) running around in skirts do not tend to make good military officers, but that's exactly the type of behavior that is now being promoted and encouraged by the military forces of the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada and Israel. This group of nations will all suffer catastrophic defeats at the hands of Russia and China if they continue with their plans to poke the bear and create a World War III scenario while at the same time indulging the lowest form of human behavior.
At the heart of this Western globalist agenda lies a demonic attempt to depopulate the world in accordance with the principles laid out in the Georgia Guidestones and other globalist screeds. Because everyone knows that gay marriages don't produce children. Emasculated, mutilated and transgendered young people don't reproduce, either.
Any nation that is truly free and independent should immediately exit this military alliance and even non-members should totally free themselves from NATO's Luciferian psychological clutches. Because NATO's psychopathic leaders base their speech and their actions on moral alchemy, warmongering and a Satanic lust for power over the free minds of people everywhere.
The European continent that brought us the Renaissance, Reformation, Higher Education, the Printing Press and the Bible for the masses has been conquered and entered the 'Time's of Great Darkness'. Isaiah 60:2.
What is worth pondering are the NATO, EU, US, Canada reprobates who rule have opened their borders wide to the Islamic invader's. We can see God bringing His Word to pass on all who reject Him and the Light of truth. Psalm 9:17, The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God. THAT'S YOU NATO !
"But one who sins against me injures himself;
All those who hate me love death.”
Proverbs 8
Stoltenberg can go to hell...The west is NOT about anything in America.
The Eugenicist Fabians out of Oxford took over GCHQ/Mi5 and 6 to bring-on every war since their loss in the War of 1812 in America following the Revolution when they determined the U.S. necessary for World Coup. Though mandatory to acquire, it could NOT be taken Militarily as it was too economically, morally and militarily strong and thus HAD TO BE ATE FROM THE INSIDE-OUT.
Though the Imperialists had sought to gain a foothold in the U.S. Govt and did infiltrate to some extent into the institutional levels in D.C., infiltration really intensified with The Central Bank of England behind J.P. Morgan in Banking in the U.S. and THEIR formation of 'The Creature From Jekyll Island', The Fed, as a PRIVATELY OWNED CENTRAL BANK OF THE U.S. along with the UNCONSTITUTIONAL legalization of Income Tax. FINALLY, 'The Committee of 300' had installed a method and means of ROBBING THEIR SLAVES OF THE FRUITS OF THEIR LABOR AS THEY HAD THROUGHOUT HISTORY.
Then, The Royal Institute for International Affairs WITH THEIR CONSTRUCT sister Think Tank,
'The Council For Foreign Relations' brought union in Foreign Relations beginning out of London. It was followed with the formation of The FBI, CIA, U.N, NATO AND ALL WAS AND IS ABOUT STEALING POWER FROM THE AMERICAN PEOPLE BY THE CITY OF LONDON and THE CROWN CORPORATION's 'COMMITTEE OF 300'.
The 50's 60's were about constant attack upon the traditionally family-oriented Christian Culture of the United States...Through rock music and illicit drugs introduced via concerts attacking the U.S. as the FABIAN IMPERIALIST agents indoctrinated ethically elastic, morally bankrupt and ambitious university students at Oxford under the Rhodes Trust Scholar Program. They've infiltrated ALMOST every institution to saturation against 'The People's' wishes and 'The People' most certainly are not behind this scheme matching the autocracy of the ancient Dark Middle Ages of European False Flag Operations and Wars for Profit and Power protecting the old Dutch and then British East India Trading Company.
LEO, about time you place the actual origin of this travesty of tyranny at the doors of where it begins. THE U.S. HAS BEEN A PUPPET STATE; THE MAFIA ENFORCER FOR
THE INTERNATIONAL DEATH CULT MAFIA NETWORK
CENTERED OUT OF THE CITY OF LONDON AND BASEL, SWITZERLAND.
The sleeziest are those in control of the SCAM/CON OF THE CENTRAL BANKING FAMILY CARTEL
having locations throughout the world they OWN. THAT IS THE SOURCE OF THE B.S. IMMORALITY,
CONFUSION, AND INSANITY ALL THE WAY AROUND.