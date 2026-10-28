The state of Israel has increasingly become the mirror image of America, or maybe it’s the other way around. I’m still not sure which is the dog and which is the tail being wagged by the dog, but you get my point. The two nation states have become so intertwined that at times it gets difficult in the overall specter of geopolitics to figure out where one state begins and the other ends.

The dominant mentality in both countries is that they are chosen of God and are somehow “exceptional” among the nations, giving them license to impose their will on other nations and expect those nations to lie down in perfect submission. If a nation refuses to lie down and actually defends its own national interests, they are labeled as terrorists and treated accordingly.

Both countries have aggressive, warmongering leaders sitting in the highest seats of power who feel that, because God is on their side, they cannot lose to their enemies. So they provoke their enemies in hopes of drawing a response that will then justify the war-like treatment that had been planned all along.

After years of intense propaganda in which the citizens of these two countries are herded into opposing echo chambers, both are hopelessly divided.

That brings us to the election results in Israel. Israelis flocked to the polls on October 27 and when the ballots were counted, no party won enough seats to control the government outright. The incumbent party of PM Benjamin Netanyahu did not win the 62 seats needed to control the government but it did win 53 seats, more than any other party.

Here’s the latest numbers:

· Netanyahu bloc: 53 seats

· Opposition bloc: 48 seats

· Arab Parties: 19 seats.

Netanyahu did not win, but nor did he lose.

So what does Netanyahu do? Emboldened by the results, he doesn’t try to unify the people of his country and draw them together. That’s what any normal politician would do in such a situation. But no, not Netanyahu. He takes the opposite approach.

In a post to X today, he claimed, without any proof, that the election was “stolen” by Arab parties that “support terrorism.”

Netanyahu may be giving us a clue as to the card that his friend Donald Trump will play when his party loses the midterm elections next Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Trump has already made it clear that if he loses it could only be because the other side rigged the deck against him. In Trump’s mind, he has never lost an election and if he were to lose, it could never be because a majority of Americans have come to realize he’s a theatrical drama queen who lies continuously and acts recklessly. No, it could only be because his opponents cheated.

These are the actions of dictators.

Expect them to pull out every trick in the book to hold onto power and throw the world into deeper and deeper chaos and division, as this provides cover for the international war crimes that both men have committed and want to continue committing.

In both cases, they know that if they lose their hold on power there’s a good chance they could lose their freedom and wind up behind bars.

Just today it was announced by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) that the United States committed another round of extra-judicial killings on the high seas. A boat was blown out of the water in the Eastern Pacific by the U.S. Navy, killing all five souls aboard, under the assumption that the boat was being piloted by drug runners. This makes 243 people who have been killed in this way since Trump launched this super-aggressive and flat-out illegal policy in late 2025.

The U.S. Southern Command stated in a press release that the boat was traveling “along established narco-trafficking routes” and that was enough to presume their guilt.

This would be like you driving down a boulevard in an American city and the cops pull you over. Two officers jump out of their squad car and approach your vehicle, and at first you think they are coming to write you a ticket for some alleged traffic violation, but instead they pull out their service pistols and open fire on your vehicle, killing you and any other passengers you may have in your car. When your family inquires of the police, demanding an explanation for their reckless and irresponsible behavior, they say your loved one was traveling along a known drug-trafficking corridor and that’s all they needed to act on the spot as judge, jury and executioner. No search of your vehicle. No arrests. No trials. You were driving through an area they didn’t want you traversing so they murdered you in cold blood. They provide documents showing there were a number of drug busts along that boulevard and so you wouldn’t have been driving down it unless you were also a drug dealer. Guilt by association. Case closed. See you later.

Netanyahu is equally guilty of crimes against humanity by deliberately killing unarmed civilians in huge numbers and then dismissing it as collateral damage that couldn’t be avoided if he’s going to eliminate the evil terrorists. Even if the targeted guy was a terrorist, what gives any country the right to act in this way, to bomb an entire apartment building full of innocent men, women and children because one terrorist happens to live there? Nobody with a conscience, certainly not a valid Christian conscience, would defend such behavior.

But as long as the world is embroiled in highly orchestrated wars, famines, protests and chaos, these men will continue to get away with their crimes. And not just them but the entire apparatus that surrounds them and enables them. They will continue to launch new wars of aggression in the name of “peace and democracy” that kill and slaughter thousands, if not millions, while blaming it all on their enemies.

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