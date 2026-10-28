Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff M's avatar
Jeff M
16m

Elections mean nothing to the common people. Look at Brazil. Albeit less significant than Israel to the US, Brazil is an economic powerhouse in Latin America. Cheating is endemic. The 'loser' becomes the bogeyman to be marginalized and then destroyed. The opposition 'loser' which was probably the winner, has to flee the country or face certain death in prison. Will this be the fate of the 'loser' opposition in the American midterms? Will the 'wrong' vote put the citizen in a dangerous position? It certainly did in a Marxist society. What will America look like AFTER the mid-terms?

Reply
Share
Donald R Keller's avatar
Donald R Keller
2m

Thankyou Leo for your christian discernment an for keeping us informed

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture