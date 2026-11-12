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Leo Hohmann
36m

https://www.haaretz.com/gaza/2026-11-12/ty-article/.premium/one-killed-in-second-israeli-strike-on-gaza-hospital-in-past-day-source-says/000001a1-cfd0-d1ce-a9a3-efd377c40000

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Born Again's avatar
Born Again
7mEdited

First of all, it's a FACT Lynn de Rothschild PERSONALLY bailed Trump out financially at least once in the past. That alone makes Trump beholden to the Rothschild agenda, which is wholly satanic.

It is my belief Bibi 'reports' to her as well. It is also my belief for many US administrations, the puppet in chief has been under the thumb of 'sand nation state' saying "how high"? when told to 'jump'. All at the direction of Lynn.

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