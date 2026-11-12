Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli military to get ready to launch strikes on Iran, local media reported on Wednesday night.

Despite no backing (at least not in public) from the United States, the Jordanian media outlet Al Bawaba reports that Israel’s security cabinet, chaired by Netanyahu, is considering restarting the war with Iran. In response to reports, Tehran threatened that it would expand the war beyond the region if Israel launched new strikes.

U.S. retired Col. Douglas MacGregor also reported the war preparations on his X account.

“The directives issued by the security cabinet to the Israeli military could lead it to carry out activities that could trigger a war,” Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said on Nov. 11.

Netanyahu’s attempts to restart the war with Iran come amid reported opposition from the Israeli Army Chief and other senior security officials, who fear another war would be more destructive than those previously waged with Iran. Iran has threatened to use new and more deadly weapons, whatever that means.

Can a lame-duck PM start war with Iran?

After failed elections in Israel on Oct. 27, Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Nov. 8 to form a new government. If he succeeds, he would become Israel’s new prime minister and oust Netanyahu.

Ynet news reported, however, that under Israeli law an interim caretaker government does have the authority wage war.

Following the latest reports that Netanyahu wants to restart attacks on Iran, Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of trying to derail his coalition bid.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ultimatum for the United States arrives today at around 5 to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. This ultimatum includes a deadline, after which all-out war could begin at much greater intensity than ever seen from Iran so far. Iran has basically challenged the U.S. to accept all the terms of the deal it has been offering since the June 17 MOU was signed by Trump, or Iran will, without any further provocation, advance to all-out war.

Western intel has confirmed that the majority of Iran’s original missile arsenal remains intact and is starting to once again grow, despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim that U.S. strikes have crippled Iran’s ability to produce missiles and that the country’s defense-industrial base is essentially “gone.”

In fact, Iran unveiled an all-new underground missile city earlier this week and posted photos of it online.

It seems like everything is murky and up in the air in terms of where the standoff in the Middle East is heading.

Is this evening’s deadline a case of Iran calling Trump’s bluff or do you believe they are getting ready to pre-emptively strike U.S. assets in the region, rather than wait to be hit again by the U.S. or Israel?

I do know this: Trump’s entire exit strategy seems predicated upon getting Iran to cry uncle. I don’t see that happening. Even if the U.S. or Israel were to nuke Iran, I don’t see this 3,000-year-old civilization ever capitulating to what they see as the “Great Satan.”

And what about Israel? Is Netanyahu serious about relaunching the war against Iran? Or is his order to mobilize for war merely a PR stunt meant to boost his political standing?

I could be wrong, but I personally do not believe that Israel, even under the leadership of the extreme warhawk and politically desperate Netanyahu, would launch a renewed round of attacks on Iran without U.S. permission and cooperation. Iran has proven itself too powerful and would retaliate by wiping out major Israeli cities, but perhaps this is exactly what Netanyahu is hoping will happen with the result being that the U.S. administration feels it would then have to re-enter the war in defense of Israel.

I also don’t believe that a “shouting match from hell” took place in an alleged angry telephone conversation between Trump and Netanyahu. This is pure theater that the media reports as fact when any disagreements between these two long-time allies is likely overblown or didn’t happen at all.

Let me know what you think in the comments below.

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