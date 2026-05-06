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babbazee: The Repenthouse's avatar
babbazee: The Repenthouse
1d

Resist robot assisted retardation today!

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
1dEdited

Great article, Leo.

I reported on a set of similar studies in January that show your brain atrophies when you use LLMs and chatbots too much. Personally, I think it is intentional. Keep people so dumbed-down that you can tell them anything because it fits their narrative, as you pointed out.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/the-dumbing-down-brain-scans-and

People need to do what they can to mitigate their usage of this stuff if not completely.

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